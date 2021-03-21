BOYS SOCCER
Wilmington 5, Illinois Lutheran 2
The Wildcats scored early in often in Saturday's nonconference victory. Connor Cieszkiewicz had a pair of goals and an assist while Erik Ostheim had a goal and a pair of assists. Bryce Jewel and Josh Girot also scored. Andrew Lawrence had seven saves in goal.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
No. 25 Olivet 26, No. 20 Roosevelt 7
The Tigers just keep winning, improving to 6-0 on the season with a dominant road Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory. Jason Freeman's 37-yard pick-six gave the Tigers their first points. David Hutton's 18-yard touchdown pass to Brian Jenkins gave the Tigers a 12-7 lead in the second quarter, a lead they would only build on.
Hutton was 13-for-27 for 153 yards and two touchdowns, one to Jenkins and one to Tyler Isaacson. Max McClendon had 15 carries for 67 yards and Aaje Grayson added 60 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kankakee Community College went 3-1 over the weekend, sweeping Highland Saturday (10-4, 7-6) and splitting a pair with Lake County Sunday (17-3, 2-5). Trent Spoon, Josiah Zamora and Bobby Nowak all earned wins on the mound over the weekend.
Joey Humphrey had a great weekend at the dish with three doubles, a homerun six RBIs and three runs. Garrett Latoz also had a pair of doubles and drove in four. Ian Sanders homered as part of his three-hit, seven-RBI game in the Cavaliers' matinee Sunday.
Olivet 3, St. Francis 1
The Tigers scored in the first inning and led the rest of the way in a pitcher's duel Sunday. Ethan Underwood tossed seven strong innings, allowing one earned run on nine scattered hits and seven strikeouts.
Jacob Bulthuis singled twice and drove in a run. Terry Daniels scored, drove in a run and stole three bases. Braedon Payne had an RBI double.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
No. 14 Olivet 11, Rochester 2
The Tigers plated five runs in the first inning and never looked back in their first of two wins Saturday. Miranda Southall and Alli Davis each homered, with Southall totaling four hits. Margaret Landis and Kori Fricke each doubled and scored while Fricke also tallied an RBI.
Emily Blucker allowed two earned runs on three hits and four strikeouts over three innings of work to earn the win.
No. 14 Olivet 3, Rochester 2
Saturday's nightcap was more dramatic but the Tigers made it a sweep when Vannah Vaughn plated Landis on a walk-off single. Southall pitched all seven innings and allowed two earned runs on eight hits to earn the win.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Highland 71, KCC 62
The Cavaliers fell below the .500 mark at 8-9 over the weekend. Brandi Hudson had 18 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block. Emma Morts added 9 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals. Madelyn Storm scored 8 points.
