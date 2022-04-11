GIRLS SOCCER
Wilmington 4, Bishop McNamara 2
Alexa Clark scored two goals to lead the Wildcats. Alaina Clark and Ella Banas added one goal apiece. Lilliana Zavala contributed eight saves behind the net.
Erika Flores and Ella Langellier had one score each to help lead the Irish.
Kankakee 9, Momence 1
Aiyana Lopez recorded two scores and two assists to lead the Kays. Mariel Camargo and Naomi Gaytan had two goals each. Melanie Estrada and Vanessa Guzman chipped in one goal apiece. Goalkeeper Ana Lopez tallied three saves.
Normal University 4, Herscher 1
Herscher dropped to 7-3 overall. Elise Kukuck led the Tigers by scoring their only goal of the evening off an assist by Hailey King. Rourke Zigrossi had 13 saves behind the net.
BASEBALL
Milford 10, Schlarman 0 (6 innings)
Sawyer Laffoon (one inning, three strikeouts, one walk), Beau Wright (four innings, 10 strikeouts) and Nick McKinley (one inning, one strikeout) combined to no-hit Schlarman to improve the Bearcats to 6-2 and 2-0 in the Vermillion Valley Conference. Laffoon went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Nine other Bearcats collected a hit apiece.
Kankakee 11, Thornton 2 (3 innings)
The Kays scored eight runs in the second inning in a game that was called prematurely in the third inning. Jairus Harris, Chris Whallum and Ty Harrison all had RBI doubles and scored, with Harrison tallying a pair of RBIs. Camden Kearney had an RBI single and scored twice. Jayden Villagomez went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, and he also pitched all three innings, allowing two earned runs on a hit and eight strikeouts.
Coal City 9, Manteno 1
Ashton Harvey was the only Coaler to record a hit in the sixth inning, but he recorded two of them, a single to open the inning and then a grand slam to slam the door on an eight-run sixth inning that gave the Coalers an Illinois Central Eight Conference win at home. Nolan Eddy had a two-run double and scored. Aydan Murphey had an RBI single and scored. Abram Wills allowed an unearned run on two hits and 14 strikeouts in a complete game victory.
Mason Senholz had an RBI single for the Panthers, who saw Matt Gaffney record their only other hit. Cole Hoffman pitched a complete game, with just one the nine runs charged to his line an earned run. He struck out five, allowed four hits and walked three.
Reed-Custer 4, Lisle 2 (9 innings)
The Comets scored two runs off of Lisle errors in the ninth inning to earn an extra-inning ICE victory. Jake McPherson pitched eight innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and 10 strikeouts to earn the win before Kyle Fordonski struck out a pair in a perfect ninth for the save. McPherson, Cameron Smith, Joe Bembenek and Kyle Highland had multi-hit games, with the former three all recording a double. Colin Esparza and Connor Esparza each doubled as well. Bembenek scored twice and Cole Goodwin drove in a pair.
Peotone 4, Herscher 0
The Blue Devils scored at least once in each of the first four innings of their ICE victory. Connor Janik hit a two-run homerun in the second inning. Austin Massat and Brock Krska each singled and scored. Thomas Lynch had an RBI single and Joe Hasse also drove in a run. Krksa threw a shutout on the mound, allowing five hits and fanning five Tigers.
Clay Schultz, Cody Lunsford, Luke Richmond, Travis Jones and Jace Holt had a single apiece for Herscher. Richmond, Braden Dewald and Joe Holohan all threw scoreless innings of relief.
Streator 10, Wilmington 5
The Wildcats scored in each of the first two innings, but a five-run Streator third changed the tide in Monday’s ICE matchup in Wilmington. Tim Mills had two singled and two RBIs. Dominic Dingillo doubled and scored. Nolan Rickman had a single and scored twice and Ryan Banas also scored twice. Mills allowed eight runs over four innings, but just two were earned on four hits and three strikeouts.
Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Grace Christian 0
The Panthers got a brilliant two-hit, 10-strikeout shutout from Bryce Handzus on the hill to earn the win in the River Valley Conference. Dane Halpin, Gabe McCugh and Garrett Grant all homered for G-SW. They all had multi-hit games, as did Ethan Maxard and Blake Patterson.
Zach McGuirt and Braden Dandurand had a hit apiece for Grace Christian. McGuirt surrendered five runs (three earned) on three hits and five strikeouts in three innings. Dandurand allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a strikeout in 1 2/3 innings and Myles Brouillet allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and a strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.
Oakwood 16, Watseka 1 (5 innings)
The Warriors held tough for four frames, but a 12-run fifth from Oakwood blew the game open. Simon Hodolitz’s RBI single was the lone Watseka hit and drove in Aiden Morris. Kobi Stevens allowed four unearned runs on four hits and four strikeouts in three innings.
Iroquois West 14, Cissna Park 3 (6 innings)
Three-run first and second innings set up a five-run third as the Raiders sailed in Monday’s meeting in the Vermillion Valley Conference. Peyton Rhodes went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run and pitched a perfect sixth inning. Rylan Pheifer and Damon Fowler each had RBI doubles and Pheifer also scored. Lucas Frank, Auston Miller and Sam McMillan all had a hit and scored two runs, with McMillan adding three RBIs. Pheifer allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits in 2 1/3 innings. Tyler Reed allowed a hit and fanned three over 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
Gavin Spitz had doubled and scored for the Timberwolves. Ryan King and Damian Renteria both singled and scored, with King adding an RBI. Gavin Savoree had an RBI single.
Trinity 5, Crossroads Christian 4
Trent Schultz went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a team-high two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Eagles at the plate. Gage Fann had two singles for two runs scored. Caleb Kendregan claimed the win on the bump, giving up two hits and one earned run with 10 strikeouts over six innings pitched.
Crossroads Christian 14, Trinity 7
Trent Schultz went 2-for-3 with a double and a drawn walk to lead the Eagles at the plate. Caleb Kendregan had a team-high three RBIs off two hits, including a homerun. Gage Fann and Clay Gadbois had two hits each.
SOFTBALL
Kankakee 15, Thornton 0 (3 innings)
Kylie Glogowski struck out five and allowed two walks in a three-inning no-hitter as the Kays had an 11-run second inning lead them to an early victory Monday in the Southland Athletic Conference. Nora Mulcahy singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run. Breanna Lamie doubled, walked twice and scored three times. Avery Jackson, Kylee Cunningham, Glogowski and Maddie James each had one hit, two runs and an RBI, with Jackson tallying a pair of RBIs.
Trinity 27, Donovan 13
Trinity scored 15 runs in the opening frame before besting the Wildcats by double-digit runs. Kendall Jackson and Kneiley Smith each had three hits, including one double apiece to lead the Eagles at the plate. Tori Wells contributed four RBIs off a single and two drawn walks. Kierstin Moody went 1-for-2 with a single and two runs scored. Calleigh Moody recorded the win within the circle, giving up zero hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts over two innings of work.
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.
Coal City 5, Manteno 4
No individual stats were available for Coal City.
Alyssa Dralle contributed two hits, including a three-run homerun to lead the Panthers at the plate. Ava Pequette added two hits. Sydney Sosnowski chipped in a double.
Herscher 11, Peotone 0
Mary Kanak went 2-for-3 with a triple and two drawn walks for an RBI and three runs scored to lead the Tigers. Rylie Hartman had three hits for three RBIs and three runs scored. Mia Ruder contributed a double and a single for two RBIs and a run scored. Zoey Fleischauer claimed the win on the mound, giving up one hit and zero runs with six strikeouts over four and two-thirds innings.
Emma Spagnoli recorded a double in three plate appearances to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Layla Johnson had a single. Ashley Veltman tossed all seven innings, giving up four earned runs with three strikeouts.
Woodland 13, Grant Park 1
Brooke Veldhuizen smacked a triple to lead the Dragons at the plate. Molly Markland, Alexis Thompson, Kennedy Marcotte, and Mekenna Spagnoli tallied one single each. Chloe Davis went 2-for-2 with two singles.
Reed-Custer 15, Lisle 0
Grace Cavanaugh recorded a homerun while totaling a team-high five RBIs to lead the Comets at the plate. Addison Brown and Halie LaGrange collected multiple hits. Brown earned the win, giving up three hits with 11 strikeouts.
Dwight 5, Central 2
Alexis Thetard hit the go-ahead run off an RBI double in the top of the seventh to help lead the Trojans. Averi Jury, Avery Scheuer, and Megan Livingston had two hits each. Samantha Harsh recorded the win on the mound, giving up three hits and two unearned runs with 10 strikeouts over seven innings of work.
Alana Gray and Carly Perzee recorded one double each to lead the Comets. Emma Skeen contributed the teams' only RBI off a single.
Watseka 8, Oakwood 5
Watseka improved to 5-2 overall with a win over Oakwood. Allie Hoy went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead the Warriors at the plate. Elena Newel had three hits for a run scored. Briana Denault added two hits. Caitlin Corzine earned the win on the mound, giving up 14 hits and three earned runs over seven innings pitched.
BADMINTON
Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Oak Forest 2
Tara DePoister, Hanna Thompson, Leslie Lovell, Maddie Penrod, Gabby Hubbs, Gabby Rounds, Laura Tejero, and Cheyenne Spuehler each contributed singles victories to lead the Boilermakers. Partner duos of DePoister/Kate Spittal, Thompson/Tejero, Vivian Myrick/Hubbs, Penrod/Lovell, and Spuehler/Rounds each added a doubles victory to sweep doubles play against Oak Forest.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Watseka Coed Meet
Jayvon Justice finished in first-place in both the 200-meter dash (24.42 s ) and the 300-meter hurdles (44.70 s) to lead St. Anne, who finished first overall with 108 team points. Reece Curtis added a victory in the 400-meter dash (55.37 s). Marchello Draine, Justice, Curtis, and Jessy Mailloux chipped in a victory in the 4-by-100-meter relay with a time of 46.47 seconds.
Anthony Shervino claimed first overall in the 100-meter dash (12.07 s) to lead the Watseka, who finished second overall with 95 team points. Drew McTaggart contributed a first-place finish in the 3200-meter distance race (11:52). Hunter Meyer chipped in a win in discus (34.20 m). Jordan Schroeder took first in the triple jump (11.23 m)
Malaki Verkler grabbed first overall in the 800-meter dash (2:13) to lead Milford, who finished third overall with 56 team points. Milford's 4-by-200-meter and 4-by-400-meter relay teams contributed first-place victories with times of 1:43 and 3:59 respectively. Spencer Wells claim first in the high jump (1.85 m).
Bobby Mogged claimed first in the long jump (20'0) and the 110-meter hurdles (15.97 m) to lead Tri-Point, which finished fourth overall with 55 team points. Mihreteab Gilleland added a win in the 1600-meter distance race (5:18). Jose Amador set a school record with a third-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 34'7.25 m. Ayden McNeil grabbed a victory in the shot put (40'5.5) while the 4-by-800 meter relay team of Gilleland, Franky Barriga, Cole Bruner, and Amador chipped in another victory with a first-place time of nine minutes and 46 seconds.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Watseka Coed Meet
Haven Meyer claimed victories in the 100-meter (13.44 s) and 200-meter dashes (29.21 s) to lead Watseka, who finished first overall with 144 team points. Meyer also added wins in the 400-meter dash (1:08) and long jump (4.45 m). Watseka's 4-by-200-meter and 4-by-400-meter relay teams took first overall with a time of two minutes and six seconds and five minutes and 19 seconds respectively. Megan Martin swept the shot put (10.06 m) and discus (24.10 m) events. Raegan Gooding took first in the high jump (1.42 m) while Haven Maple added a win in the triple jump (8.89 m).
Dakotah Parr led St. Anne, who finished fifth overall with 34 team points, by claiming first overall in the 1600-meter distance race (6:44).
Jahni Lavicka grabbed first overall in the 100-meter hurdles (19.30 s ) to lead Milford, which finished second overall with 64 team points. Milford's 4-by-800-meter relay team chipped in a first-place finish (11:01).
Katelyn Poe claimed first overall in the 800-meter race (2:54) to lead Tri-Point, who finished fourth overall with 38 team points. Lainey Bertrand added a win in the 300-meter hurdles (21.03).
