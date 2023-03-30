Baseball File Art
Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BASEBALL

Wilmington 11, Kankakee 6

Wilmington earned its first victory of the season with a five-run win over Kankakee to improve to 1-4 on the season. Reid Juster went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Wildcats. Cade McCubbin added three singles and two runs scored. Joe Allgood went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Joe Cortese claimed the win on the bump, surrendering four hits and three runs (two earned) with 11 strikeouts over six innings.

