GIRLS SOCCER
BodyArmor Showdown
Wilmington finished the tournament 2-0 to help win the BodyArmor Showdown.
GIRLS SOCCER
BodyArmor Showdown
Wilmington finished the tournament 2-0 to help win the BodyArmor Showdown.
Wilmington 2, Proviso East 0
Ella Banas and Alaina Clark each had one score to collectively lead the Wildcats. Lilliana Zavala hauled in two saves behind the net.
Wilmington 3, St. Edwards 1
Alaina Clark led the Wildcats with two goals. Alexa Clark added one goal and Ella Banas chipped in one assist.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Homewood-Flossmoor Tournament
Bradley-Bourbonnais finished second overall out of eight teams with a total of 34 wins between doubles and singles play. Romeoville finished in first place with 37 total wins.
Doubles partners Kate Spittal/Tara DePoister, Gabby Hubbs/Rylie Swinford, Makenzi Whitcomb/Maggie Soucie each went 7-0 throughout the tournament to collectively lead the Boilermakers. Avery Nuesse earned second-place in No. 3 singles. Vivian Myrick placed third in No.1 singles and Leslie Lovell finished fourth in No. 2 singles.
SOFTBALL
Grant Park 16, Chicago Hope 6
Delaney Malkowski led the Dragons with a three-RBI triple. Molly Markland and Emily Voigt each added a two-RBI double. Abigail Watson had two singles and one RBI. Claire Sluis earned the win in a complete-game effort, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
KCC 15, Kishwaukee 0 (5 Innings)
Brooklynn Hummel and Paxtyn Hicks each had two hits, including one home run apiece to help total two RBIs each and collectively lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Kaitlyn Marks drove in four runs off a home run and a single. Estelle Audette chipped in two hits, four RBIs and one run scored. Marks also claimed the win on the mound, giving up two hits and zero runs with four strikeouts over five innings of work.
Kishwaukee 3, KCC 1
Estelle Audette had an RBI double to help pace the Cavaliers' offense. Tori Budde and Sophia Hulsey had one double each.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.