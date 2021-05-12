WRESTLING
Wilmington 54, Herscher 12; Wilmington 70, Streator 0
The Wildcats continued to appear in midseason form by sweeping a pair of meets at the Illinois Central Eight Conference triangular they hosted Wednesday. Jacob Prescott (132 pounds), Parker Adams (145) and Aiden Wooters (182) won via pinfall against the Tigers, with the rest of their points against Herscher coming via uncontested forfeits.
Against Streator, Alex Fernandez (106) won his match 13-3 while Jack Narine (160) and Marcus Morris (170) each won by pinfall and the rest of the Wildcats' points came from forfeits.
The Tigers got a pinfall win from 126-pounder Austin Grise against Wilmington. No stats for the Herscher vs. Streator match were available.
Coal City 40, Providence 33; Moline 42, Coal City 34
The Coalers hosted a nonconference triangular Wednesday, splitting the affair. Jacob Piatak (120), Connor Huston (152), Zach Finch (160) and Gabe Ludes (170) all went 2-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beecher 9, Momence 1
The Bobcats poured in seven first half goals before going on to best the Redskins by eight. Aniya Killis notched a ridiculous seven goals and an assist to lead Beecher. Dayo Bamgbose added another score and an assist meanwhile Fabi Barraza chipped in two assists. Taylor Killis recorded a team-high three saves behind the net.
No individual stats were available for Momence.
Wilmington 3, Streator/Woodland 1
Two goals in the first half was enough for the Wildcats to pull out the win. Abbie Rampa led the way with two goals meanwhile Rachel Wandless added what turned out the be the game-winning score and an assist.
Herscher 5, Coal City 3
The Tigers kept rolling by improving to 11-0 on the season. Elise Kukuck notched a hat-trick with a team-high three goals. Katelyn Borschnack and Ally Meyer added one score each. Hailey King, Borschnack and Meyer all tallied one assist.
Coaler goalkeeper Melody Hamerla was busy all evening, totaling 13 saves behind the net. Addyson Mellen, Cara Planeta and Audrey Cooper scored one goal each.
SOFTBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Bolingbrook 3 (8 innings)
Libby Spaulding pitched a gem, allowing one earned on two hits while striking out nine in eight innings of work to earn the win on the mound. Addison Talbot went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple. Natalie Johnson and Emmie Longtin both went yard, with Longtin's serving as the game-winner.
Watseka 11, Donovan 6
The Warriors notched five runs in the fifth inning to help themselves pull away late. Teagan Cawthon smacked two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Natalie Schroeder added two singles, two runs scored and three RBIs. Caitlin Corzine picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned on four hits in five innings of action.
Kayden Stahlschmidt and Makayla Dietrich each led the Wildcats with a team-high three hits each. Sophie Obrien added a hit and two RBIs meanwhile Dayla Catillo chipped in a stolen base and a run scored.
Herscher 17, Central 0 (5 innings)
The Tigers couldn’t be tamed at the plate as they went on to explode for 17 hits and 17 runs. Mia Ruder smacked three hits, including a solo homerun. Alison Hassett drove in two runs off two hits and picked up the win in one inning of action on the mound, allowing zero earned on zero hits while striking out two. Riley Hartman chipped in a double and a single in three plate appearances.
Ella White and Shayna Lehmkuhl each recorded one single to total all of the Comets offense at the plate.
BASEBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 8, Dwight 4
The Panthers improved to 11-2 on the season after they doubled the Trojans' run total. Brandon Sates earned the win, surrendering four runs on four hits over four innings of work. Aiddan Daugherty went 3-for-4 to lead GSW in the hitting department. Blake Huston also collected multiple hits. Garrett Grant chipped in double.
Dwight’s centerfielder Carson Crouch went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs. Jack Denker and Hudson Beier added a single in three plate appearances each.
Donovan 12, Watseka 6
Andy Onnen finished perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs to lead the Wildcats offensively. Brodi Winge and Caleb Klecan both added singles meanwhile Onnen totaled a team-high four stolen bases.
Maddux Rigsby barreled three hits and two runs scored for Watseka. Ashton Bowling went 3-for-3 with a team-high two RBIs. Ty Berry added a single in two at bats.
BOYS TENNIS
Lisle 5, Coal City 0
The Coalers failed to pick up a win in either doubles or singles play. Coal City’s best finish came from Tyler Johnson who lost to Trevor Zikuda in No. 1 singles play, dropping the match in straight-sets, 6-3, 6-4.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Bishop McNamara 72, Westmont 69, Chicago Christian 47
The Irish left Westmont with a victory in Metro Suburban Conference action. Mel Hay won both the shot put and discus while the Irish got victories on the track from Tony Phillips (100-meter dash), Grant Fouts (800-meter run) and Chase Provost (1600-meter run). Sean Storer won the 110-meter hurdles. The Irish also got relay victories from the 4x100-meter and 4x800-meter teams.
Cornerstone Christian 55, Dwight 44
Cornerstone finished the dual meet with a first-place finish with a team score of 55 points, 11 more than the Trojans. Abe Rieke notched two wins in the shot put and discus events. Kevin Ferrari added a victory in the 1600-meter long distance race. Dwight also took wins in the 4x200-meter relay race (Cree Croy, Domingo Ramirez, Lee Veverka-Cardwell and Dillion Sarff) and the 4x800-meter relay races (Tristan Chambers, Cade Croy, Michael Michon and Kevin Ferrari).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Westmont 72, Chicago Christian 45, Bishop McNamara 44
The Irish managed four first-place finishes despite a one-point loss in their second-place battle. Evita Martinez won the 800-meter run and Shelby Corbett won the 300-meter hurdles. The 4x200-meter and 4x400-meter teams also won.
Cornerstone Christian 43, Dwight 35
Madisyn Hatfield snagged a win in the 100-meter dash meanwhile Koli Croy picked up a victory in the high jump. Hatfield also scooped up another individual win in shot put and with the help of Nellie Rieke, Hailey Heath and Emily Weissmann, she was able to record her third victory of the evening in the 4x400-meter relay race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.