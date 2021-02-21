BOYS BASKETBALL
Wilmington 50, Manteno 42
The Wildcats improved to 5-0 on the season behind a near-triple double from Ben Kreitz, who went for 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks. Tyson Meents led the Wildcats with 21 points and five assists.
No stats were reported for Manteno.
Central 48, Milford 46
In one of the area's best nonconference battles of the early season, it was the Comets who had the last laugh on a tip-in at the final buzzer.
Jacob Shoven, who scored his 1,000th career point earlier in the week, led the Comets with 18 points. Caden Perry added 12 points.
Will Teig had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the Bearcats. Trey Totheroh added 11 points.
Bishop McNamara 69, Immaculate Conception 61
The Irish won their second game in as many days thanks to another balanced offensive effort, as five players scored 11 or more points.
Jaxson Provost led the Irish with 15 points, one more then Colton Provost. Nolan Czako had 12 points and Alan Smith and Grant Fouts each added 11 points.
Streator 66, Reed-Custer 46
A four-point second quarter put the Comets behind by 10 points at the half and proved too much to overcome as the Bulldogs pulled away late to seal the deal.
Dylan Garrelts had 16 points and six rebounds to lead Reed-Custer. Jake McPherson added 14 points.
Bismarck-Henning 62, Watseka 49
A 27-point explosion in the third quarter for Bismarck-Henning proved to be the deciding factor in Saturday's nonconference clash.
Conner Curry led the Warriors with 15 points and Drew Wittenborn added a dozen.
Grant Park 58, Illinois Lutheran 51
The Dragons picked up their second River Valley Conference win of the weekend after Clayton McKinstry caught fire and dropped a game-high 20 points. Sawyer Loitz chipped in 17 points.
Victory Christian 72, Trinity 49
The Eagles met their match in the championship game of the American Christian Schools International Tournament. All-tournament selections Ethyn Graham (19 points) and Ben Green (15 points) led the way for the Eagles.
Iroquois West 60, Tri-Point 24
The Raiders made their mark with a whopping 23-0 run in the first half and 10 players scored by the time the final buzzer sounded.
Ryan Tilstra had 17 points to lead the Raiders. Jack McMillan, Aidan Tilstra and Cannon Leonard had 7 points apiece.
Connor Cardneas led the Chargers with 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watseka 68, Donovan 30
The Warriors did a little more than double up their nonconference opponents Saturday morning after three players stepped it up in the scoring column.
Kennedy McTaggard led the Warriors with 18 points. Natalie Schroeder had 16 points and six rebounds. Kinzie Parsons added 14 points and 10 boards.
Paiton Lareau led Donovan with 10 points.
Iroquois West 49, Tri-Point 32
It was a team effort Saturday for the Raiders, as nine players scored in their nonconference win. Shelby Johnson led the way with 13 points. Ilyana Nambo added 12 points.
Ellenie Dyrby led the Chargers with 14 points. Kyra Cathcart scored 10 points.
Armstrong 45, Cissna Park 20
The Timberwolves showed great resolve in the first quarter but sputtered after, as half of their points came in the opening frame.
Mikayla Knake had 12 points and four rebounds to lead Cissna Park.
Putnam County 57, Dwight 35
The Trojans ran in to trouble on the road Saturday, where they led 13-7 after a quarter before struggling to keep their pace.
Kayla Kodat led the Trojans with 18 points. Nora Anderson had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Streator 39, Reed-Custer 29
The Comets scored just eight points in the first half and couldn't find themselves able to get within striking distance in their comeback attempt.
Daniele Cherry led the Comets with 10 points and four rebounds.
Wilmington 50, Manteno 42
The Panthers held slight leads after the first two quarters but couldn't match the Wildcats' offensive output in the second half.
Anna Liaromatis led the Wildcats with 14 points. Kaitlyn O'Donnell added 10 points.
Kylie Saathoff had 12 points to lead Manteno. Chloe Boros had 9 points.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Olivet 89, Lincoln College 70
The Tigers' secured their third-straight Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship with a dominating win on the road Saturday.
Alex Gross led the Tigers with 25 points and 12 rebounds. John Contant added 22 points and five rebounds.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Olivet 105, Lincoln College 70
The Tigers ended their regular season on fire, scoring 100 points for the third game in a row.
Zanna Myers led another balanced scoring attack for the Tigers with 17 points. Maggie Cora had 13 points off the bench as five Tigers scored 10-plus points.
KCC 79, Bryant & Stratton 75
The Cavaliers kicked off their weekend on the right side of a two-possession final score. Brandi Hudson notched a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds. T'Laizha Morris added 19 points and seven rebounds.
Bay College 66, KCC 58 (Sunday)
In their second game in as many days, the Cavaliers ran out of gas and fell to Bay. Morris led the Cavaliers with 20 points and nine rebounds. Destiny Goodwin had 10 points and eight boards.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Olivet 3, St. Francis 2 (24-26, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18, 15-10)
The Tigers were able to win the last two sets Saturday to defeat their CCAC rivals at home. Rachel Newport and Katarina Nikolic each had 12 kills, one more than Becca Bell. Janelle Skinner had 12 digs.
