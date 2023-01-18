BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilmington 59, Manteno 56, OT

Wilmington’s overtime victory over Manteno helped the Wildcats improve to 10-5 and 5-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Reid Juster recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Wildcats. Ryder Meents poured in 15 points and three rebounds. Cade McCubbin contributed seven points, five rebounds and five assists.

