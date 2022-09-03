Football File Art
Daily Journal/File

(2A-1)Wilmington 29, Lisle 0

Colin James totaled three touchdowns as the Wildcats improved to 2-0 with a home shutout. James had 19 rushes for 118 yards and two touchdowns and added two catches for 44 yards and another score. Ryder Meents went 4-for-7 for 63 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Farrell added 44 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

The Wildcats host Coal City at 7 p.m. Friday.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

