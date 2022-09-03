Colin James totaled three touchdowns as the Wildcats improved to 2-0 with a home shutout. James had 19 rushes for 118 yards and two touchdowns and added two catches for 44 yards and another score. Ryder Meents went 4-for-7 for 63 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Farrell added 44 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
The Wildcats host Coal City at 7 p.m. Friday.
(3A-2)Reed-Custer 66, Arcola 7
The Comets were a point away from tying last week's school record for points in a game as they improved to 2-0. Jake McPherson ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns and was 7-for-9 passing for 177 yards and three touchdowns.
Lucas Foote caught all three touchdowns as part of a four-catch, 165-yard game. He also had four carries for 92 yards and a touchdown. Nick Cieslak ran for two touchdowns and Brandon Moorman added one of his own as Reed-Custer totaled 395 yards on the ground.
Reed-Custer is at Lisle at 7 p.m. Friday.
(1A-9)Iroquois West 58, Oakwood 6
John Ahlden scored the first three Iroquois West touchdowns on an interception return and two rushes to help lead the Raiders to a lopsided win Friday night and sent them to a 2-0 record.
Trystyn Schacht ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and also had a punt return for a touchdown. Rene Hinojosa had a 64-yard touchdown catch from Sam McMillan. Damian Melgoza had 68 rushing yards and a touchdown and Izzy Alvarez also had a touchdown.
The Raiders visit Georgetown-Ridge Farm at 7 p.m. Friday.
Plano 45, Manteno 22
The Panthers showed improvement from Week 1 but were dealt a three-score nonconference loss Friday to drop to 0-2. Niko Akiyama had a touchdown and 277 yards on 22-of-42 passing and ran for two more touchdowns and and 53 yards on 15 carries.
Sevin Keigher caught 14 passes for 163 yards to go along with four rushes for 20 yards. Aidan Dotson had a touchdown and 41 yards on two catches and Porter Chandler added three receptions for 63 yards.
Manteno hosts Peotone at 7 p.m. Friday.
Westville 63, Watseka 12
The Warriors scored twice in 10 seconds in the first quarter but were shut out the rest of their way as they fell to 1-1 on the year. Anthony Shervino had 81 yards and a touchdown on six rushes. Brady Walwer went 2-for-3 for 39 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown to Evan LaBelle. LaBelle had 23 rushing yards on 11 attempts.
Watseka hosts Bismarck-Henning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Salt Fork 42, Momence 7
A four-yard Leo Ortiz rushing touchdown with three minutes remaining was the lone score for Momence, who fell to 0-2 on the year.
Kud'de Bertram had 135 yards on 12 rushing attempts. He also was 3-for-14 passing for 15 yards and an interception and had two catches for 29 yards. Erick Castillo ran it five times for 23 yards and went 3-for-6 passing for 34 yards and an interception. Newberry had 13 rushing yards and CJ Wiechec had a 13-yard reception.
Momence visits Hoopeston at 7 p.m. Friday.
Rochelle 49, Herscher 13
No individual stats were available for Herscher, who fell to 1-1 on the year.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
