BOYS SOCCER
PepsiCo Showdown
Manteno 4, Alcott Prep 1
Alec Miller notched a hat trick and added an assist as the Panthers cruised Saturday. Tyler Mann also scored, while A.J. Gilliam and Scott Eldgridge had assists. Baker Williams had five saves.
Kankakee 1, De La Salle 0
Ryan Runner was set up by David Sun for the Kays' lone goal. Chris Groesbeck had nine saves in his shutout performance.
VOLLEYBALL
Westminster Christian Tournament
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Morgan Park Academy 0 (25-8, 25-14)
The Panthers dominated early and often, behind six kills and a dig from Carson Halpin and five kills, two blocks and an ace from Kaitlynn Kavanaugh. Kennedy Fair had 12 assists and four digs, while Madelyn Storm had seven digs.
Schaumburg Christian 1, Gardner-South Wilmington 1 (14-25, 25-21)
The Panthers rallied in the second set to earn a tie. Halpin added another seven kills and seven digs, while Kavanaugh had six kills, two blocks and three digs. Fair had a well-rounded game of 14 assists, 10 digs, an ace and a kill. Storm had nine digs, an ace and a kill.
CROSS COUNTRY
Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational (Boys)
Area schools took the top two spots, as Central dominated with 51 points and Herscher took second with 73 points, 18 points ahead of third-place PBL.
Herscher's Drew Rogers took second individually with a time of 15:37. The Comets' Isaiah Ditta was right behind him in third (15:40) and his teammate Trevor Swanson took fifth (16:21). Fellow Comet Jarod Snejgberg took ninth (16:57), while Herscher's Kamden Lockwood just missed the top 10, finishing 12th with a time of 17:03.
Bishop McNamara was led by Chase Provost's sixth-place finish (16:28) and finished eighth overall with 235 points. Iroquois West finished seventh as a team with 208 points and were led by seventh-place finisher Connor Price (16:29). Peotone's Joey Uthe led the Blue Devils (ninth place) with a 14th-place finish (17:10).
Cissna Park did not have enough runners to have a team finish, but Malaki Verkler finished 27th (17:56), just in front of Dwight's Bryce Lucas (17:57), as the Trojans also did not have enough runners for a team finish. Manteno didn't record a team finish either and were led by Tyler Kropp, who took 44th with a time of 18:52.
Paxon-Buckley-Loda Invitational (Girls)
Herscher also led the local girls teams with a third-place finish (107 points). They were led by the trio of Mady Rogers, Molly Raymond and Natalie Rink, who finished together in the 19-21 spots.
Bishop McNamara was right behind with a fourth-place finish (113). Eden Rainbolt's 14th-place finish in 21:02 led the way for the Irish, who also got a top-20 finish from Addie Langelett (17th).
Iroquois West rounded out the top five with 147 points. They were led by Jadyn Baker, whose 21:27 was good enough for 18th. Peotone finished seventh (195), but had the top area finisher, as Grace Battiato finished sixth (20:02).
Central did not qualify for a team result, but got a ninth place finish from Sidney Marquis (20:29) and 11th-place finish from Madison Marquis (20:36). Manteno was led by 36th-place finisher Maddie Willis (22:58) and Dwight's Alexis Brooke took 39th (23:06).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Kankakee Swimming and Diving Invite
The Kays took a team victory over 17 other schools at home Saturday, led by Tess Richey, who won three events.
Lincoln-Way Central Invite (Bradley-Bourbonnais)
The Boilers took fifth overall with 136 points. Elizabeth Noble and her 11 dives took first in the diving competition. The 400-yard freestyle relay of Sam Tomic, Colleen Bassett, Lani DeVelder and Sydney Kane finished eighth (4:09.66). Develder finished ninth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:13.48) and Kane took ninth in the 50-yard freestyle (27.06).
GIRLS TENNIS
Lincoln-Way East Invitational
The Boilers dominated Saturday, as they won as many matches (seven) as the rest of the other 10 schools did.
Izzy Fritz earned a pair of singles wins to remain unbeaten. Mary Henderson also won a pair in singles action, while Lucy Mitchell, Natalie Singh, Anees Goparaju and Vica Maratea won a match apiece.
Harley Ondo and Mia Schwada won all three of their doubles matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!