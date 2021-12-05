GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watseka 54, Herscher 32
Watseka head coach Barry Bauer landed his 500th career varsity win with a double-digit victory against Herscher to help the Warriors remain undefeated (7-0) on the season. Allie Hoy led Watseka with a team-high 15 points. Sydney McTaggart had 12 points and six rebounds. Addi Edwards chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.
Mia Ruder scored eight points to lead Herscher. Ella Gessner and Gwenyth Jackubowski had seven points each. The Tigers fall to 6-2 on the season.
Arthur Christian 39, Trinity 30
Veronica Harwood notched a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Anna Simmons had four points and three steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Herscher 56, St. Francis de Sales 20
Brock Wenzelman poured in a game-high 16 points to lead the Tigers. Trey Schwarzkopf and Cody Lunsford totaled nine points each.
Central 55, Hoopeston 42
Jayce Meier scored 15 points to lead the Comets. Michael Hess added 10 points, and Matthew Luhrsen had eight points.
Iroquois West 58, Tri-Point 44
Sam McMillan's team-high 24 points led the Raiders. Cannon Leonard had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Lucas Frank contributed seven points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Connor Cardenas dropped 27 points to lead the Chargers in their defeat to the Raiders. Bobby Mogged and Ayden McNeill had seven points each.
Arthur Christian 33, Trinity 20
Aiden Dersien tallied six points and nine rebounds to lead the Eagles. Carter Stolz had five points and five rebounds.
St. Joseph-Ogden Toyota Classic
Cissna Park 49, Watseka 38
Braiden Wawler led the Warriors with a team-high 13 points. Jordan Schroeder contributed 12 points, and Hunter Meyer had six points.
Cisnna Park's Gavin Savoree notched 12 points, followed by teammates Tyler Neukomm and Gavin Spitz, who added 10 points each.
