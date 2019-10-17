VOLLEYBALL
RVC/SVC Tournament
The second night of the RVC/SVC Tournament was a close replica of the first as the top two seeds won their way to a showdown in the tournament’s semifinals on Saturday afternoon.
After a first round bye thanks to its number one seed, Illinois Lutheran advanced with a 25-20, 25-16 win over St. Anne. The Cardinals reached that match with a first round win over Dwight in three sets, 20-25, 25-12, 25-14.
On the other court, Watseka and Gardner-South Wilmington squared off in the match of the tournament thus far. Watseka opened its tournament schedule with a cozy 25-6, 25-11 win over Donovan, whlie G-SW advanced with a 25-14, 25-13 win over Iroquois West.
The Warriors and Panthers then collided in the second round in a back-and-forth, drama-packed showdown that saw Watseka narrowly escape in three close sets 25-21, 14-25, 25-23.
“It was kind of a roller coaster with us being up in set one, down in set two and then back and forth in set three. But we managed to be a little more consistent in set three,” said Watseka coach Krista Pufahl. “What’s key for us usually is trying to be uptempo and not to get caught too much in the tip game, but they were playing really good defense and we were getting worn out.
“They picked up a whole lot of balls and I give their defense a lot of credit,” she added. “So we had to try to go off speed and tip a little bit to try and get their offense out of sync a little bit so we could fire back on the second ball.”
G-SW was on the verge of delivering the Warriors a minor upset on multiple occasions — and never more than when they rallied back to tie set three at 22-22 — but some inconsistent serving and a handful of crucial errors down the stretch saw them fall just short.
“For how we’ve been playing lately, for the girls to come out and play like this, I’m extremely proud of them,” said Panthers coach Amber Eisha. “It shows what they’re capable of and I think this was the best volleyball they’ve played from start to finish in any game this season.
“We had seven unforced errors in that whole match, but four of them came in the last set,” she added. “From here on out, it’s going to be about staying focused and if a team goes on a run we need to stop that from overwhelming us and ensure the we can bounce back like we did tonight.”
Watseka and Illinois Lutheran will square off on one side of the semifinal bracket on Saturday, while Beecher and Paxton-Buckley-Loda go head-to-head on the other.
G-SW, meanwhile, will return for a consolation match against St. Anne with a chance to play the winner of Central and Grant Park for fifth place.
The complete results from day two of the RVC/SVC Tournament are as follows:
G-SW 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-14, 25-13)
Watseka 2, Donovan 0 (25-6, 25-11)
St. Anne 2, Dwight 1 (20-25, 25-12, 25-14)
Tri-Point 2, Iroquois West 1 (17-25, 25-14, 25-16)
Dwight 2, Donovan 1 (25-22, 4-25, 25-17)
Watseka 2, G-SW 1 (25-21, 14-25, 25-23)
Illinois Lutheran 2, St. Anne 0 (25-20, 25-16)
REGULAR SEASON
Manteno 2, Streator 0 (25-11, 25-18)
The Panthers made short work of Streator despite being on the road in a quick two-set win.
Reese Bachus led the way for Manteno with seven kills, five digs and three aces, while Kenna Selk added 24 assists and Sariah Schulteis had 15 digs in the victory.
Lisle 2, Peotone 1 (25-22, 13-25, 25-23)
The Blue Devils suffered a tough one against Lisle that went all the way down to the wire.
Malya Sayre had seven kills and three blocks in the loss for Peotone, McKenna Evans set up 23 assists and Hanna Gonzalez added six kills.
Herscher 2, Reed-Custer 0 (25-17, 25-14)
The Tigers are still rolling after a two set win that improved their Illinois Central Eight Conference record to 13-0 and their overall standing to 27-1.
Maddy Offerman led the way with eight kills and three blocks in the victory, while Jordan Pierce added 11 assists and eight digs and Oliva Ruder had 11 digs and six aces.
Milford 2, Bismarck-Henning 1 (15-25, 25-22, 25-21)
After a loss to the Blue Devils earlier this season and a first-set loss Thursday, the Bearcats got their revenge by getting the best of B-H in the final two sets to earn a hard-fought win.
Caley Mowrey had 17 kills and a pair of blocks, while Maya McEwen also had two blocks. Sam Conley and Jakki Mowrey each scooped 20 digs, with Conley also landing two aces. Kaylee Warren had 35 assists.
Coal City 2, Wilmington 0 (25-16, 25-20)
The Coalers celebrated senior night in style with a sweep over their Illinois Central Eight rivals Thursday.
Natalie Durham had six kills, while Megan Norris was right behind her with five kills and two blocks. Abbie Cullick and Luci Hakey had five blocks apiece and Cullick added a kill. Rose Feeney had a dozen assists.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Bradley-Bourbonnais 91, Stagg 90
The Boilermakers picked up a huge SouthWest Suburban Conference win over Stagg by the most narrow of margins that came down to the very last race.
Colleen Bassett and Sam Tomic led the way from Bradley-Bourbonnais with a pair of event wins apiece. Bassett took first in both the 200 freestyle (2:12.12) and 500 freestyle (5:58.45), while Tomic won the 50 freestyle (27.51 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:09.86)
Sydney Kane also picked up a win for the Boilers in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.65 and Lani Develder grabbed second place in two events — the 200 freestyle (2:13.48) and the 500 freestyle (5:59.53).
SOCCER
Kankakee 4, Crete-Monee 0
It may have been Senior Night for the Kays, but it was freshman Humberto Baez that led the celebration with a hat trick that let to a comfortable win over a Southland Conference foe.
Ramon Salgado also scored for Kankakee, while Ulises Aguirre had two assists and keeper Chris Groesbeck had five saves in the shutout.
The win concludes the Kays’ regular season with a winning record at 13-12 overall and bumped their conference standing to 8-4, which was good enough for third place in the Southland Conference.
