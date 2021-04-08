VOLLEYBALL
Watseka 2, Central 1
All three sets were three-point games, but the Warriors were the ones who came out on top in a third-set tiebreaker to improve to 7-3 overall. Raegann Kochel had double-digit kills with 12 and Elena Newell finished with 23 assists. Sydney McTaggart led the defense with a game-high 27 digs.
Hallie Wilken had nine kills to lead Central, two more than teammate Kamryn Grice. Kaylen Boudreau and Grice each had a team-high four blocks. Kaylie Warpet chipped in 19 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Bloom 4, Kankakee 1
The Kays dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season. Humberto Baez continued his strong start to the season as the team’s only player to score a goal off a great assist by Israel Chaca. Ismael Murillo had 13 saves behind the net.
Grant Park 8, Watseka 0
Ayden Delaney finished as the only Dragon with multiple goals, totaling two with an assist. Troy Reynolds, Sawyer Loitz, Rylan Heldt, Jasper Cansler, Luke Horn and Ethan Damler also scored a goal each.
No individual stats were available for Watseka.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
KCC 10, Triton 3
The Cavaliers scored double-digit runs on 13 hits. Owen Jackson, Garrett Latoz, Joey Humphrey and Drake Schrodt each had two hits. Jackson also led the team in RBIs with three and homered. Kyle Iwinski improved to 4-0 on the bump, giving up four hits and two earned runs in eight innings of work.
