GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watseka 43, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 32
The Warriors put a cap on the Sangamon Valley Conference by ending the conference regular season with their 25th-straight conference win, including six this season as part of their 14-0 regular season record.
Kinzie Parsons recorded another double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Natalie Schroeder and Sydney McTaggart each had 10 points and Allie Hoy scored 9 points to give Watseka a bulk of its scoring.
Gardner-South Wilmington 59, Grant Park 34
The Panhers picked up their 10th win of the shortened season in impressive fashion on the road Thursday, led by Addi Fair's 19 points. Kylie Hawks scored 10 points and Mya Anderson had 7 points.
Delaney Panozzo led the Dragons with 17 points and five steals. Brooke Veldhuizen just missed a double-double with 9 points and 11 rebounds. Kaiya Sellers added eight boards, eight assists and six steals.
Tri-Point 42, Donovan 36
Ellenie Dyrby put the Chargers on her back with 22 points as they were able to overcome the Wildcats Thursday. Amanda Power and Mikaayla English each had 6 points.
Paiton Lareau had 19 points, 12 rebounds and a steal in defeat for Donovan. Kayden Stahlschmidt added 7 points and three steals.
Beecher 63, Grace Christian 22
The Bobcats kept their River Valley Conference record a pristine 6-0 Thursday when 10 different players scored. Savanna Sparenberg led the team with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Rhiannon Saller had 9 points and Emily Cappello and Abby Shepard each had 8 points.
Meredith Sanford had 12 points to lead the Crusaders.
Streator 47, Coal City 36
The Coalers led early and were never out of it but fell behind in the second and could never recover, ending their season at 4-6 and 4-4 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
Colleen Feeney led the Coalers with 13 points and six rebounds. Audrey Cooper added 10 points, four boards, three assists and a steal.
Peotone 60, Herscher 32
The Blue Devils improved to 8-1 and cemented a second-place ICE finish at 6-1. Mady Kibelkis had 20 points, four rebounds, an assist, two steals and two blocks. Madi Schroeder added 10 points and Jenna Hunter added 9 points.
No stats were reported for the Tigers.
Lisle 63, Manteno 35
The Panthers gave all they had against the ICE champions but fell short and ended their season at 2-7. Katherine Gaffney led Manteno with 7 points, six rebounds and two steals. Lyndsey Greenquist and Chloee Boros each scored 6 points.
Wilmington 30, Reed-Custer 28
The Wildcats ended their season with a thrilling upset of the Comets for their second win of the year, led by Natalie Van Duyne's 13 points.
The Comets fell to 6-3 on the season and were led by Allie Shaw's 8 points. Maddie McPherson added 7 points.
Milford 39, Iroquois West 35
In what was a tight game all night long, the Bearcats were able to hold the Raiders off in Thursday's nonconference matchup. Anna Hagan led Milford with 10 points and Emmaleah Marshino scored 7 points.
Shelby Johnson had a game-high 11 points for the Raiders. Abby Kocher added 8 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cissna Park 41, Central 38
The Timberwolves mustered up just enough offense to escape Thursday's defensive struggle with a win. No individual stats were reported for either team.
BOYS SWIM & DIVE
Bradley-Bourbonnais 98, Sandburg 86
The Boilermakers wrapped up SouthWest Suburban Conference action victorious to end the conference season at an even 4-4.
Jake Lehman won both the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke. Ben McDorman won the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles and Ethan Smith won the 100-yard butterfly. McDorman, Lehman, Smith and Zach Scheiwiller teamed up to win the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays.
