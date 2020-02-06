GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watseka 52, Dwight 16
Kennedy McTaggart dominated in the Warriors' blowout win. She totaled 25 points and 12 rebounds to help Watseka win its third-straight Sangamon Valley Conference championship.
The win also extended the Warriors' conference win streak to 20 games.
As for the Trojans, nobody was able to score in double-figures. Kayla Kodat led Dwight with just five points.
Donovan 45, Grant Park 42
Paiton Lareau totaled 20 points in the Wildcats' comeback victory. Jerzie Waltz also hit double-figures, scoring an additional 15 points to round up the majority of Donovan's scoring on the night.
The Dragons finished with only one player in double-figure scoring. Hadleigh Loitz dropped 14 points, meanwhile Andi Dotson and Delaney Panozzo each grabbed 11 boards.
Illinois Lutheran 48, St. Anne 18
St. Anne struggled offensively on its home court. Both Erica Sirois and Megan Stegall finished with 4 points apiece to lead the way for the Cardinals.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 63, Cissna Park 34
The Timberwolves fell short on the road, but Alexis Seggebruch managed to score a team-high nine points. Bonnie Russell also contributed, grabbing nine rebounds.
Reed-Custer 49, Manteno 14
The Comets improved to 22-9 on the season and finished 12-2 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with a big win over Manteno.
Jaden Christian led the way for the Comets, scoring 13 points. Maddie McPherson also scored in double-figures, adding 11 points.
Kenna Selk and Lyndsey Greenquist each scored four points for the Panthers
Peotone 50, Herscher 13
The Blue Devils improved to 21-8 overall and 11-3 in the ICE thanks to both Mae Graffeo and Courtney Burks, who each scored 13 points to lead Peotone to another victory.
Central 40, Iroquois West 21
Madison Kleinert led Central with nine points and Hanna Offerman finished right behind her with eight points to round out the top-two scorers for the Comets.
McKinley Tilstra shot 50 percent from the field, giving her seven points to lead the Raiders.
