GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional championship: (2)Watseka 40, (3)Grant Park 32

Watseka advanced to the sectional semifinal round against St. Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lexington with their 12th regional championship in program history. Brianna Denault led the Warriors with 17 points and seven rebounds. Becca Benoit added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ava Swartz and Emily Miller chipped in three points apiece.

