Grant Park's Brooke Veldhuizen, center, controls the ball under the net as Watseka's Brianna Denault, front, and Megan Martin, left, guard in Thursday night's Class 1A Regional in Grant Park. The Warriors advanced to the sectional semifinals with a 40-32 win over the Dragons.
IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional championship: (2)Watseka 40, (3)Grant Park 32
Watseka advanced to the sectional semifinal round against St. Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lexington with their 12th regional championship in program history. Brianna Denault led the Warriors with 17 points and seven rebounds. Becca Benoit added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ava Swartz and Emily Miller chipped in three points apiece.
Delaney Panozzo and Brooke Veldhuizen each helped pace the Dragons with 13 points each. Camryn Nowak Brown had six points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 71, Bloom 39
Kankakee concluded the regular season with a double-digit win to improve to 20-10 and 8-4 in the Southland Athletic Conference, which was good enough for third place in the SAC. Larenz Walters tallied 33 points in only two quarters to help lead the Kays. Freshman Lincoln Williams contributed 12 points, and Naz Hill had 11 points.
Trinity 50, Donovan 47
Trinity improved its record to 19-7 with a close win against Donovan. Ethan Turner led the Eagles with a team-high 21 points.
Jesse Shell helped pace the Wildcats with 20 points and five rebounds. Griffen Walters added six points and 13 rebounds, and Ty Miller poured in eight points, two assists and three steals.
Milford 88, Armstrong 33
Milford had four players total double-digit scoring in its win against Armstrong. Adin Portwood recorded a team-high 27 points to help lead the Bearcats. Drake Potter scored 13 points, followed by teammates Gavin Schunke (12 points) and Carson Shields (10 points).
