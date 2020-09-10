GIRLS GOLF
Watseka 196, Iroquois West 211
The Warriors (10-0) remain perfect on the season after a 15-stroke dub over the Raiders.
Natalie Schroeder continued to lead the pack for Watseka. She earned another medalist honors after carding the lowest score with a 40. Carolyn Dickte shot a 49, followed by Caitlin Corzine with a 53 and Jasmine Essington added a 54.
Adelynn Scharp was the Raiders top-shooter, scoring a team-low 49. McKinley Tilstra shot a 51, Taylor Talbert carded a 53 and Destiny Thomas shot a 58 to round out Iroquois West.
BOYS GOLF
Bradley-Bourbonnais 188, Peotone 196, Crete-Monee 227
The Boilermakers earned themselves another win on the season with a close victory over the Blue Devils.
Luke Tsilis earned medalist honors for Bradley-Bourbonnais, shooting a 43. Mark Robinson carded a 45, followed by Chase Longtin with 49 and Ben Chenoweth and Andrew Jasmin each totaled 51's.
Peotone's top shooter came from Miles Heflin who shot a 45. Karli Borsch shot a 48, Matt Derkacy finished with 51 and Connor Janik added a 52 to round out the Blue Devils top golfers.
Cissna Park 220, Fisher 225
The Timberwolves squeezed out a road victory thanks to Cale Clauss who took home medalist honors after shooting the lowest round on Wednesday with a 51.
His teammate, Devin Hull finished right behind as he tied for third place with Fisher's Ryan Coulter after they each carded 55's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!