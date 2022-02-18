GIRLS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional championship
Watseka 32, Lexington 30
Watseka held on tight to earn a regional title on its home floor Friday. They also improved to 25-4 overall this season to help themselves advance to the sectional semifinal round against St. Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Blue Ridge. Allie Hoy led the Warriors with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sydney McTaggart added seven points.
IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional championship
St. Joseph Ogden 51, Bishop McNamara 17
Bishop McNamara concluded its season 13-17 overall with a title game loss on its home floor. Camille Kuntz tallied eight points to lead the Irish. Caley Strahan added five points while Mallory O’Connor and Lia Coy chipped in two points apiece.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ACSI Tournament
Trinity 54, Westlake Christian 50
Trinity secured the comeback victory over Westlake Christian by outscoring them 21-7 in the final quarter. Luke Green totaled 22 points and five assists to lead the Eagles. Jesse Jakresky had 11 points and 14 rebounds.
