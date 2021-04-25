VOLLEYBALL
Watseka 2, Milford 1
It was the Warriors who stood tall when Watseka and Milford met for a nonconference season finale between two of the area's top squads (20-25, 25-13, 25-21). Kinzie Parsons and Raegann Kochel each had a team-high nine kills for Watseka and Kochel added two blocks. Kennedy McTaggart and Kourtney Kincade had six kills apiece and Kincade also had three blocks. Elena Newell had 14 digs and Maggie Guimond had two aces for the 14-5 Warriors.
The Bearcats saw their season end with a 16-2 record. Lexy Puetz led Milford with 11 kills, one more than Caley Mowrey, who also had 12 digs. Hunter Mowrey had 22 assists and 10 digs and Emmaleah Marshino had 25 digs.
FOOTBALL
Seneca 25, Iroquois West 22
An Irish touchdown with under a minute to play was enough to end the Raiders' season with the most crushing of defeats and 1-5 record Saturday.
Trystyn Schact had 35 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Ty also ran for a touchdown and was 2-for-6 for 23 yards and a touchdown, with both passes going to Sam McMillan.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lockport 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0
The Boilermakers were shutout against their SouthWest Suburban Conference foes Saturday. Kaitlyn Randle was more than active with 22 saves.
COLLEGE BASEBALL (Sunday)
KCC 8, Oakton 2
The Cavaliers scored a pair of runs apiece in each of the three innings, more than enough run support for Bobby Newak, who earned the win by allowing an earned run on a hit, nine strikeouts and six walks over five innings.
Joey Humphrey and Tyler Jakob each doubled and singled and scored two runs while Jakob also drove one in. Matt Lelito was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Ian Sanders had a two-run double .
KCC 14, Oakton 3 (5 innings)
In Sunday's second tilt, the Cavaliers broke things open in the bottom of the first, where they scored a zoen of their runs to end it early. Jake Vera and Owen Jackson were each a perfect 3-for-3 with doubles. Vera drove in three and scored twice while Jackson scored thrice and drove in a run. Nick Schindler had two hits, two runs and two RBIs and Josia Zamora drove in three more.
