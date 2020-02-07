BOYS BASKETBALL
Watseka 50, Momence 47
A strong finish from Momence wasn't quite enough to pull off a comeback at the SVC Tournament in Gilman as the Warriors held on for a three-point victory.
Momence outscored Watseka 25-15 in the fourth quarter after trailing from start to finish, but the Warriors survived the late push. Conner Curry and Brayden Haines shared the Warriors' scoring lead with 12 points apiece in the win and Drew Wittenborn added 10 points.
Momence's Jared Espino scored a game-high 13 points in the loss and Jaden Walls added 11 points — all of which came in the fourth quarter.
Dwight 55, Iroquois West 54
The Trojans emerged victorious over the hosts of this year's SVC Conference tournament on a last-second buzzer-beater.
Brandon Ceylor led the way for Dwight with 20 points and knocked down the game-winner with four seconds remaining in regulation in the dramatic victory, while Lane Thompson chipped in with 16 points.
Ryan Tilstra scored 22 points for the Raiders in the loss and Jack McMillan added 13.
Manteno 56, Reed-Custer 41
A very strong first half paved the way for the Panthers in a comfortable Illinois Central Eight Conference win over Reed-Custer at home in Manteno.
Robbie Wesselhoff led the way with 18 points for Manteno in the victory and Trevor Moisant added 11 points as the Panthers improved to 17-9 overall and 10-2 in conference play.
Gage Stamm scored a game-high 18 points for the Comets in the loss, while Jacob Heisner scored 13. The loss dropped R-C to 9-18 overall and 3-9 in conference.
Gardner-South Wilmington 59, Grant Park 30
The Panthers picked up a comfortable River Valley Conference victory over the Dragons in what head coach Alan Wills called "Probably our best complete game of the season."
Chris Bexson and Chris Steichen led the way for G-SW with 13 points apiece in the win, while Brandon States added nine points and Nate Wise scored eight.
The Panthers improved to 15-11 overall and 6-3 in the RVC with the win.
Grant Park struggled mightily with both of its top scorers out of action, failing to find any sort of offensive rhythm. The Dragons fell to 10-15 and 7-3 with the loss.
Milford 51, Armstrong 26
Things started slowly all the way around in Milford as the first quarter ended in a 4-4 tie, but it was all Bearcats from that point forward as Milford recovered nicely and stampeded to a one-sided win.
Tanner Sobkoviak led all scorers with 17 points for Milford in the victory, while Nick Allen added 11 points. Milford improved to 17-9 overall with the win. Junior guard Trey Totheroh moved into first-place all-time in assists for the Bearcats in the win, dishing out his 300th assist to break a 28 year-old record in the win.
Coal City 61, Streator 45
Austin Pullara led the way with 17 points in a solid Illinois Central Eight Conference win for Coal City on the road in Streator.
Kyle Burch added 10 points for the Coalers, while Jarod Gerrelts and Cade Mueller scored nine each and Jack Bunton and Brady Crawford added eight apiece in the well-rounded win.
Garrelts also hauled in 13 rebounds as Coal City improved to 15-10 overall and 8-3 in conference play.
Lisle 60, Wilmington 53
The Wildcats came up just short on the road against the Lions in Illinois Central Eight action.
Ben Kreitz led Wilmington with 18 points in the loss.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 47, Lincoln-Way West 45
The Boilers snatched a razor-thin SouthWest Surburban Conference win at home over the Warriors.
Gabe Renchen led the way with 17 points as B-B improved to 13-10 overall and 2-1 in the SWSC and L-WW dropped to 2-19 and 0-3, respectively.
Trinity 78, Westlake 54
The Eagles marched to comfortable win over Westlake at the Illinois Christian Conference Tournament to set up a rematch in Saturday's Championship game with the only team to have beaten them this season — Home School Resource Center.
Max McCleary led the way for Trinity with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Ben Green added 15 points and eight assists and Jackson Wade pitched in 10 points and 10 boards.
The Eagles are 27-1 overall this season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trinity 57, Home School Resource Center 21
Reilly Dersien scored 20 points and hauled in nine rebounds for the Eagles to lead the way in a ICC Conference Tournament victory over HSRC.
The victory improved Trinity's season standing to 20-4. The Eagles will play for the conference championship Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!