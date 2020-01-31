GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watseka avenged last week's loss to Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game with a 39-30 win over the Panthers at home in Watseka on Thursday.
The victory improved the Warriors' season standing to 20-7 overall and 5-0 in the SVC and ensured them at least a tie for the conference championship at season's end and guarantees the plaque if they can defeat Dwight in their final conference game in Dwight on February 6.
Kinzie Parsons led the way for Watseka with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the victory while Kennedy McTaggart nearly matched her with 10 points and 11 boards.
Gardner-South Wilmington 68, St. Anne 26
The Panthers improved their outstanding season standing to 24-2 overall and 9-1 in the River Valley Conference in a blowout win over St. Anne.
Abby Beck blew up for 33 points in the win for G-SW, while Kylie Hawks added 13 and Madelyn Storm scored nine.
Jasmin Toepfer accounted for half of the Cardinals' scoring with 13 points in the one-sided loss.
Kankakee 84, Thornridge 18
The Kays picked up a resounding 66-point victory on the road against Thornridge, showing no ill effects from the recent absence of their head coach on the bench.
Ambranette Storr led the charge with 31 points in the rout, while Avery Jackson added 21 points and Imani Williams scored 11 and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Cissna Park 44, Momence 36
Kaitlyn Piekarczyk's game-high 18 points still weren't enough for Momence in an SVC loss on the road in Cissna Park.
The Timberwolves' Bonnie Russell scored 17 of her own in the victory, while Alexis Seggebruch and Mikayla Knake added eight points apiece.
Dwight 35, Iroquois West 24
The Trojans repeated their success from last week's SVC Tournament with another victory over the Raiders, this time in hostile territory at Gilman.
Kayla Kodat led the way again for Dwight with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Nora Anderson added eight points and eight boards.
No Raiders scorer picked up more than five points in the loss.
Reed-Custer 35, Lisle 30
The Comets relied on some solid defense on a poor shooting night to pick up an Illinois Central Eight Conference win over Lisle. Reed-Custer held Lisle to just 11 points in the second half as they rallied to pick up the big win over the 22-5 conference leader.
Jaden Christian scored her 1,000th career point in the victory for the Comets, finishing with 11 points to go with nine steals. R-C is 20-9 overall and has won 10 straight games.
Coal City 45, Manteno 33
A whopping 26-point effort from Madison Emerson led the way for the Coalers in an Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Panthers.
The win improved Coal City's record to 6-20 overall and 3-10 in conference play this season.
Beecher 63, Grant Park 20
The Bobcats took no prisoners in a commanding RVC rout of Grant Park, shooting 61 percent as a team and tripling up the Dragons to improve to 21-6 overall and 10-0 in conference play.
Rhiannon Saller led the Bobcats with 13 points in the win, while Margaret Landis and Luz Sandoval scored 10 apiece and Abby Shepard and Kaylie Sippel scored eight each.
Andi Dotson and Delaney Panozzo scored seven each for Grant Park in the loss.
Peotone 43, Streator 42
After trailing 16-2 after the first quarter and 31-15 in the third quarter, the Blue Devils put together a furious late rally that culminated with a game-winning 3-pointer from Mae Graffeo with 11 seconds left in regulation.
Graffeo led the Devils with 17 points in the victory and McKenna Evans added 12 as Peotone improved to 19-7 overall and 9-3 in conference play.
Central 47, South Newton (Ind.) 27
Kamryn Grice led the charge with 20 points for the Comets in a win at home over South Newton.
Central improved to 11-18 overall with the victory.
