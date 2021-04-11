FOOTBALL
Watseka 47, Iroquois West 20
The Warriors were given a test early on after taking just a 20-14 lead to the locker room, but they exploded for the first 27 points of the second half to improve to 4-0 on the season, with two of their four consecutive scores coming on interception returns for touchdowns by Ethan LaBelle and Brayden Haines.
Conner Curry ran wild for Watseka with 205 yards and two scored on 19 carries, including a 61-yard scamper as part of the third-quarter barrage. Haines had five catches for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns from Drew Wittenborn, who went 4-for-9 for 76 yards and the two scores. Maddux Rigsby scored a 23-yard touchdown.
The Raiders rode the duo of Auston Miller (16 carries, 43 yards, two touchdowns) and Trystyn Schact (15 carries, 47 yards). Ty Pankey had a one-yard touchdown run and was 6-for-11 passing for 52 yards and three interceptions. Miller had a 35-yard reception and a 34-yard completion to Damon Fowler.
Central 67, Walther Christian 13
The Comets put up 54 points in the second half as they continued their dazzling start to the 2021 season and improved to 4-0. Jay Lemenager tossed three touchdowns on 11-for-17 passing for 240 yards. Chandler Burrow caught three of those passes for 106 yards and a touchdown and also had a pair of touchdowns that totaled 49 yards on the ground.
Caden Perry had a pair of catches for 67 yards and a score and Jacob Shoven also caught a touchdown. Jayce Meier needed just four carries to tally a team-high 97 rushing yards and a touchdown. Tristan Schmidt ran for a 37-yard touchdown and Carson Turner scored from a yard out. Grant Girder had a 10-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Milford-Cissna Park 44, Martinsville 38
The Bearcats were given their stiffest test of the season but passed to improve to 3-0 on the year. Angel Salinas had a 60-yard rushing touchdown that ended up being the difference-maker as part of a 14-attempt, 167-yard day with a pair of scores. Sam Kaeb (81 yards) and Trey Totheroh (72 yards) each scored rushing touchdowns as well.
Totheroh threw a pair of touchdowns to Todd Paine that totaled 97 yards, Paine's lone two catches on the day. Totheroh was 6-for-12 passing for 141 yards and the two touchdowns.
BOYS SOCCER
Kankakee 6, Rich Township 0
The Kays were on their A-game Saturday, led by a hat-trick from Joseangel Quintanar. Ricardo Cruz, Chris Garcia and Humberto Baez each scored as well. Cruz had a pair of assists while Garcia, Ulises Aguirre and Isaac Stipp each had an assist. Bryan Cintora had three saves in net and Ismael Murrilo had four saves.
St. Anne 2, Grant Park 1
The Cardinals picked up a big win in the uber-competitive River Valley Conference with a Raul Guerrero overtime goal. Jose Pizano notched a goal as well and Emily Greene had an assist. Adrian Chagoya had 15 saves.
No stats were available for Grant Park.
Coal City 3, Morris 1
The Coalers bested their nonconference rivals Saturday by outscoring them 3-0 in the second half. Dekotah Rueger, Levi Counterman and Nick Sullivan each scored for Coal City. Counterman also had a pair of assists and Alex Baudino had a helper of his own.
VOLLEYBALL
Chrisman 2, Cissna Park 1
The Timberwolves overcame a 9-25 loss in the first set with a strong 25-14 showing in the second before ultimately falling short 25-20 in the third. Audrey Kaeb had three aces in defeat and 11 digs. Carley Pence had eight kills, one more than teammate Emma Morrical. Mikayla Knake had 23 assists and Brooklyn Stadeli had 10 digs.
Grant Park 2, Grace Christian 1
The Dragons picked up an RVC win over the weekend with Brooke Veldhuizen's robust statline of 12 kills, five digs, four blocks and three aces leading the way. Delaney Panozzo had six kills and four blocks. Kaiya Sellers was ridiculous from the service line with five aces and also had 10 digs.
No stats were available for the Crusaders.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
(13) Olivet 37, Trinity International 18
The Tigers scored 17 first-quarter points and didn't look back on their way to their eighth win in as many games as they continue to add their name into the national conversation.
David Hutton had one of his heaviest workloads of the year, completing passes to nine different receivers as he went 25-for-50 for 441 yards, three scores and a pair of interceptions. Brady Walling (four catches, 102 yards), Scott Graziano (five catches, 95 yards) and Aaje Grayson (four catches, 36 yards) each caught Hutton touchdowns.
Max McClendon had 31 total yards and ran for a touchdown. Bryce DeGuira was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Olivet 3, Trinity Christian 0
The Tigers picked up a pair of easy wins in the first two sets before a tight 25-23 win in the third set to complete the sweep. Becca Bell had a team-high 13 kills and two digs. Katarina Nikolic added 10 kills and 11 digs and Carleigh Johnson had eight kills and 13 digs.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Olivet 4, Trinity Christian 1
The Tigers got a pair of goals in each half of their offensive explosion Saturday. They got goals from Michael Pfaff, Max Jasper and James Lynch. Lynch, Gustavo Mancera and Nick Killian each had assists and Mike Giannota had a pair of saves.
