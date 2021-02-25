GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watseka 49, Central 24
The Warriors rolled to their ninth win in as many games when they visited the Crater Thursday, but the action on the court was secondary to the action off of it Thursday.
The two programs came together for a "Salute to healthcare workers," before the game, combining to raise over $800 to give back to local healthcare workers and emergency response units.
As for the basketball, Kinzie Parsons led the Warriors with 13 points. Natalie Schroeder added 12 points and Allie Hoy had 6 points and six rebounds.
Natalie Prairie had 8 points to lead the Comets. Kendall Antons added 6 points.
Kankakee 62, Thornwood 54
The Kays earned what could be a pivotal Southland Athletic Conference matchup in terms of the conference crown race goes when they handled Thornwood at home Thursday.
Avery Jackson had 17 points to lead Kankakee. Ty Hill scored 12 points and Taylor Albertie added 11 points.
Reed-Custer 50, Wilmington 29
The Comets were in control from the opening tip Thursday, led by Daniele Cherry's 10 points, six rebounds and two assists. Maddie McPherson notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. Lexi Mixner also had 10 points and six rebounds.
Natalie Van Duyne scored 10 points to lead the Wildcats.
Peotone 59, Manteno 20
The Blue Devils scored at least a dozen points in every quarter and never allowed more than 7 points in a quarter in the girls basketball version of the Rumble on Route 50 rivalry.
Madi Schroeder led Peotone with 13 points, seven assists, six rebounds and six steals. Mady Kibelkis had 12 points and Jenna Hunter and Delaney Balmer each had 8 points.
Kaherine Gaffney had 6 points and three rebounds to lead the Panthers. Chloee Boros had 5 points.
Lisle 56, Coal City 21
The Coalers couldn't muster up much offense against the Lions' aggressive defense as only two players recorded more than one field goal. Audrey Cooper led the Coalers with 10 points while Molly Stiles added 6 points and five rebounds.
Dwight 32, Cissna Park 31
The Trojans made up for a slow start and came back from a five-point halftime deficit to earn a hard-fought Sangamon Valley Conference win.
Kayla Kodat had 11 points to lead the Trojans. Destine Drapeau added 9 points and seven rebounds. Nellie Rieke had 6 points and 10 boards.
Addison Seggebruch led the Timberwolves with 9 points, six rebounds and three steals. Mikayla Knake had 7 points and nine rebounds and Kristen Walder added 6 points and five rebounds.
Iroquois West 50, Momence 20
The Raiders came out hot with almost as many points in the first quarter (18) as they allowed all night.
Shelby Johnson had a game-high 16 points for the Raiders, who also got 12 points from McKinley Tilstra.
No stats were reported for Momence.
BOYS BASKETBALL
(7) Kankakee 73, Thornwood 47
The Kays improved to 4-0 on the season and 3-0 this week with a thorough victory in Southland play Thursday.
Amarion Osbourne had a game-high 21 points for the Kays, followed by Willie Strickland's 15 points and six rebounds. Rashard Harris had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Kamar Whitaker added 12 points and five dimes.
Trinity 73, Chesteron Academy 64
The Eagles needed every bit of explosive offense they got Thursday, led by Ben Green's eruption for 31 points. Jackson Wade went for 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ethyn Graham added 15 points and eight rebounds.
BOYS SWIM & DIVE
Bradley-Bourbonnais 103, Andrew 80
The Boilermakers evened their record to 3-3 on the year with an all-around effort in the water Thursday.
Isaiah Swilley broke his own school diving record for the third-straight time with a score of 275.95 points. Ethan Smith (200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle) and Ben McDorman (100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke) each won a pair of events. Zach Scheiwiller won the 50-yard freestyle and Jake Lehman won the 200-yard individual medley. The Boilers also won the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ONU 101, Trinity International 74
The Tigers had little trouble on their home floor in the first round of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Thursday.
CJ Smith was 6-for-8 from downtown and led the Tigers with 24 points, six rebounds and three assists. Alex Gross had 21 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. John Contant had 16 points and Landon Pflederer added 15 points.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ONU 97, St. Ambrose 82
The women's team was equally dominant at home in the first round of their CCAC Tournament as well.
Karina Smits led the Tigers with 23 points, with all but two of those coming on seven triples. Bett O'Neal (15 points) and Maggie Cora (11 points) powered a bench that combined for 44 points.
KCC 72, Triton 70
The Cavaliers switched from a man-to-man defense to an aggressive 3-2 zone at halftime and it worked, as they turned a 15-point deficit into a two-point victory.
Madison Allen had 21 points and three assists to lead KCC. Brandi Hudson added 15 points and 10 rebounds. T'Laizha Morris added 13 points and four steals.
