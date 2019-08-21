Daily Journal Staff Report
Watseka 176, Iroquois West 186, Grant Park 186, Milford 187, St. Anne 213, Donovan 224
A tight grouping of scores in the low 40s for their top-three golfers paved the way to victory for the Warriors in a six-team match at Shewami Country Club in Watseka.
Jordan Schroeder was tops for Watseka in the win with a 41, followed closely by Lukas Ball (42) and Dylan Harris (43). Adam Norder also posted a qualifying score for the Warriors, completing the par 35 in 50 strokes.
Iroquois West narrowly won a tiebreaker against Grant Park for second place. Ryan Tilstra was the low man for the Raiders with a 41, and Kade Kimmel (43), Jack Pree (51) and Ivan Munoz (51) also qualified. Freshman Kyler Meents came up big for West in his first-ever match with a 52, earning the tie-breaking win against the Dragons.
Ryan Dulin had an excellent day for Grant Park with the best round of the afternoon. He led the Dragons with a round of 36, and Darren Wagner (42), Luke Techen (52) and Andrew Fulk (56) also pitched in with qualifying rounds.
Milford also finished directly in the mix for second place, just one stroke off of second place. James Birch led the Bearcats with a 44, CJ VanHoveln and Luke McCabe shot 45 apiece, and Kaleb Harris rounded out the Milford qualifiers with a 53.
Brooks Schoon and Connor Cotton turned in a pair of respectable rounds for St. Anne, each shooting 46, but they were the only two Cardinals to finish in fewer than 60 strokes. Similarly, Donovan had a pair of golfers shoot sub-60 scores — Brodi Winge led the way with a 50, and Caleb Klecan shot a 52.Pontiac 166, Coal City 182
A medal-worthy round of 38 from Cade Mueller wasn’t enough to keep Coal City in contention against Pontiac.
All four of Pontiac’s qualifying scorers shot between 40 and 43. Coal City’s scorers were a bit more spread out. Tyler Johnson was second best for the Coalers with a 44, Cam Lander was next with a 48, and Zach Gagliardo rounded out qualifiers with a 52.Cissna Park 235, Fisher 273
The Timberwolves’ Cale Clauss and Devin Hull tied for tops with rounds of 54 to lead the way past Fisher at Lakeview Country Club in Loda.
Will Petry took third place for Cissna Park in the victory with a score of 59. On the girls side, the Timberwolves were led by Emily Hylbert’s 67.
