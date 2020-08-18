BOYS GOLF
Watseka 195, Cissna Park 239, Donovan 244
For the first time in about six months, high school sports got underway with a couple of local golf teams getting action Monday.
Jordan Schroeder earned medalist honors after shooting a tournament-low 44 to help lead the Warriors to their third straight victory to begin the season. Adam Norder shot a 48, Zachary Hickman shot a 51, and Mitchell Gaylen put up a 52.
Leading the way for the Timberwolves was Devin Hull, who posted a 50. Rounding out the top four for Cissna Park were Cale Clauss (57), Bryce Bruins (63) and James Yergler (69).
The Wildcats were led by Caleb Klecan, who shot a team-low 50, followed by Weston LaReau (58), Dalton Anderson (59) and Griffin Walters (77).
GIRLS GOLF
Watseka 227, Hoopeston 264, Cissna Park 271
Watseka’s girls squad followed suit, as the Warriors took down both Cissna Park and Hoopeston to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Warriors were led by Natalie Schroeder, who was the only girl to shoot less than 50, finishing with a 43. Watseka was rounded out by Allie Hoy (58), Caitlin Corzine (61) and Carolyn Dickte (65).
Cissna Park was led by Emily Hylbert (61), followed by Lauren Kaeb (66), Katie Hylbert (72) and Haelly Young (72).
