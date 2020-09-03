BOYS GOLF
Watseka 174, Milford 186, Donovan 211, Tri-Point 226
The Warriors continued their strong start to the season with another win over several local teams. Jordan Schroeder led Watseka yet again to earn another medalist honors after shooting a low score of 39. Adam Norder carded a 44, followed by Ty Berry with 45 and Zachary Hickman with a 46.
Milford's top shooter came from C.J. VanHoveln who scored a 42. Cooper Frerichs shot a 46 and Payton Harwood, Luke McCabe, and Saylm Estes each totaled 49's to round out the Bearcats.
Brodi Winge was the low man for Donovan with a 39 on the evening, tying Schroeder for the top spot on the podium. Westin Lareau shot a 53, Caleb Klecan finished with a 54, and Dalton Anderson added a 55 for the Wildcats.
Dominic Carrera led the way for Tri-Point, carding the only score under 50 with a 47. Tyler Platz followed with 50, Aaron Hughes totaled a 54, and Coltyn Dobe added a 75.
Beecher 65, Iroquois West 45, Illinois Lutheran 27
The boys meet used a Stableford scoring system (one point for a bogey, two points for par, four points for birdie).
Beecher's Vinny Messina had the best round of the evening totaling 14 points to give himself medalist honors. Jack Hayhurst scored 13 points, Brady Serafin totaled 12 points, and Dylan Forythe added nine points for the Bobcats.
Kade Kimmel led the Raiders with 11 points, followed by Jack McMillan's eight points. Kyler Meents added seven points and Ryan Tilstra rounded out Iroquois West with six points.
GIRLS GOLF
Watseka 198, Milford 241
The Warriors improved to 8-0 on the season after decimating Milford at their home course of Shewami.
Natalie Schroeder continued her dominating start to the season, winning medalist honors with a 39. Allie Hoy totaled a 49, the only other score under 50 for Watseka on the evening. Caitlin Corzine shot a 54 and Carolyn Dickte finished with a 56 to round out the Warriors top finishers.
Milford was led by Kristin Butler who shot a 53. Emmaleah Marshino carded a 61, Lily Atwood shot a 63, and Alexis Vogel added a 64.
Beecher 224, Iroquois West 229, Illinois Lutheran 242
Tori Moran shot a 54 to earn medalist honors for Beecher. McKenzie Krupa shot a 55, Maddie Boley carded a 56, and Madelyne Oppenhuis added a 59 as the Bobcats eeked out a slim victory over their nonconference opponents, Iroquois West, and a healthy win against fellow River Valley Conference foe Illinois Lutheran.
Adelynn Scharp was the low girl for Iroquois West with a 53. Clarissa Garcia shot a 57, McKinley Tilstra finished with a 60, and Destiny Thomas added a 57.
Lockport 172, Bradley-Bourbonnais 227
The Boilermakers fell to 1-3 on the season after a tough loss to Lockport at Broken Arrow North Golf Course.
Desiree Moore finished with Bradley's top score, carding a 53. Laura Tejero shot a 55 and Gabby Hubbs and Danica Voss each totaled 58's to round out the Boilermakers.
