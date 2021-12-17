FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Watseka 63, Illinois Lutheran 46
The Warriors will take on Milford at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals (following Bishop McNamara vs. Iroquois West at 5 p.m.) following their 17-point win Friday.
Braiden Walwer had 20 points to lead the Warriors. Hunter Meyer added 16 points and Jordan Schroeder had 15 points.
Cissna Park 63, Donovan 35
The Timberwolves kicked off Friday’s tournament play with an impressive victory. Malaki Verkler had a game-high 21 points, followed closely behind by Cissna Park teammate Gavin Savoree’s 19 points.
Jesse Shell led Donovan with 13 points. Gannyn Waltz added seven points.
Hoopeston 52, Tri-Point 49
Bobby Mogged dropped a team-high 18 points to lead the Chargers in their three-point defeat to Hoopeston. Ayden McNeil scored 16 points and Conner Cardenas had nine points.
Regular Season
Herscher 69, Wilmington 45
Brock Wenzelman’s 20 points led Herscher. Trey Schwarzkopf added 16 points. Cody Lunsford chipped in nine points.
Tysen Meents notches 22 points to lead the Wildcats.
Peotone 62, Reed-Custer 50
Mason Kibelkis poured in a team-high 35 points, including six made 3-pointers in the third quarter to lead Peotone. Miles Heflin scored 10 points, which was one more point than teammate Carson McGrath.
Wes Shats led the Comets with 19 points on 50% shooting (8-of-16). Josh Bohac had nine points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Lucas Foote tallied seven points and a steal.
Trinity 62, Portage Christian 35
Grace Christian improved to 8-6 on the season. Clay Gadbois totaled 17 points to lead the Crusaders. Jesse Jakresky finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds. Carter Stoltz and Aiden Dersien chipped in 10 points apiece.
Manteno 49, Lisle 45
Matt Regan hit a 4-point play late to help Manteno take the lead over Lisle late before the Panthers were eventually able to seal things with clutch free throws. Regan led Manteno with 16 points. Nicky Johnson had 14 points and Manny Carrera tallied nine points.
Unity 41, Central 30
Central couldn’t overcome a slow start that saw its offense total 13 points before halftime. Nick Krueger led the Comets with eight points. Grant Grider shot 2-of-5 with two made 3-pointers to total six points. Michael Hess recorded five points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marian Catholic Christmas Tournament
Bishop McNamara 39, Argo 38
The Fightin’ Irish were one-point victors in tournament action Friday. Mallory O’Connor posted a double-double with 11 points, 1 rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block. Caley Strahan added 10 points and six rebounds. Tessa DiPietra added eight points, six rebounds and three steals.
KSA Holiday Tournament
Nixa (Mo.) 40, Kankakee 30
The Kays were defeated for the first time in their Florida tournament. No individual stats were available.
Regular Season
Watseka 40, Urbana 29
The Warriors improved to 11-2 on the season with their double-digit road victory Friday night. Sydney McTaggart led Watseka with 13 points. Allie Hoy added 10 points and Haven Meyer had five points.
Manteno 70, Momence 20
The Panthers improved to 4-7 on the season in a major way Friday night. Kylie Saathoff was a monster for Manteno, defeating Momence on her own with 26 points, 16 rebounds and five steals. Drew Hosselton added 16 points and five boards. Chloee Boros scored 11 points. Grace Sundeen scored seven points and was active with eight steals.
Mya Roberson led Momence with four points. Alexis Carrington, Kaylee VanSwol and Britta Lindgren had 3 points apiece.
Trinity 54, Portage Christian 35
Veronica Harwood was her unstoppable self Friday, notching 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles to their fifth win of the season. Anna Simmons had 13 points and six assists.
BOYS SWIM & DIVE
Lincoln-Way West 99, Bradley-Bourbonnais 87
The Boilermakers were on the wrong end of a contested meet in SouthWest Suburban Conference action Friday. Zach Scheiwiller won the 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley. Jake Lehman won the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke. Ethan Smith won the 50-yard freestyle and the Boilers also won the 4x50-yard medley relay and 4x100-yard freestyle relay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.