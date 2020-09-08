Editor’s note: Coaches can submit results and scores the night of their events by 9:30 p.m. to sports@daily-journal.com.
BOYS GOLF
Manteno 184, Peotone 187
The Panthers avoided their first loss of the season in an Illinois Central Eight Conference meet against Peotone to improve to 7-0 thanks to the help of Cole Jackson.
Jackson led Manteno by shooting a 42 to earn medalist honors. Carter McCormick and Jace Nikonchuk each shot a 47, and Alex Juranich contributed a 48.
No scores were reported for Peotone.
Watseka 188, Bismarck-Henning 192, Westville 200
The Warriors edged out another win on the road to improve to 18-3 on the season. Jordan Schroeder continued his season tear earning yet another medalist honors after carding the only score under 40 with a 39.
Schroeder's teammate Hagen Hoy shot a 47, followed by Zachary Hickman with a 50 and Adam Norder finished with a 52.
