VOLLEYBALL
Watseka 2, Cissna Park 0 (25-20, 25-11)
The Warriors were able to comfortable handle the Timberwolves and pick up a Sangamon Valley Conference victory.
Kinzie Parsons led Watseka in kills with five, while Meredith Drake set up six assists and Sydney McTaggart had 21 digs in the win.
The Warriors are 18-12-1 overall this season.
Carly Pence and Kristen Walder had three kills each in the loss for Cissna Park, Mikayla Knake had 11 assists and Walder also led in digs with eight.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Tri-Point 1 (17-25, 25-15, 25-19)
The Chargers flirted with what would have been a slight upset by picking up a win in the opening set, but the Panthers figured things out in the end and secured the River Valley Conference victory.
Sierra Hummel led the way for Tri-Point with 12 kills and 12 digs in the loss, while Brittney Billerbeck added 15 assists and Elise Bruner had 14 digs.
Kankakee 2, Crete-Monee 1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-19)
The Kays prevailed in the close one with Crete-Monee to secure their second consecutive Southland Conference championship.
After a strong start, Kankakee hit a sustained rough patch in the second set that allowed the Warriors to narrowly survive to a third. The Kays bounced back nicely in the end, however, to earn the win and improve to 22-9 overall.
Peotone 2, Wilmington 0 (25-18, 25-19)
The Blue Devils turned in a strong all-around performance on the way to a ICE conference win over the Wildcats.
Mayla Sayre had eight kills and a block for Peotone in the victory, McKenna Evans added 18 assists and 10 digs and Hanna Gonzalez picked up 14 digs.
Milford 2, Schlarman 0 (25-13, 25-8)
The Bearcats’ dominance of the Vermilion Valley Conference continued with a no-doubter against Schlarman that improved their standing to 25-4-1 overall and 11-1 in the VVC.
Caley Mowrey led the way with 13 kills in the victory, Kaylee Warren had 22 assists and four aces and Sam Conley added eight digs for Milford.
Grant Park 2, St. Anne 0 (25-10, 25-15)
The Dragons picked up a decisive RVC win over St. Anne thanks in part to an eight-kill, five-block performance from Rylee Panozzo.
Hadleigh Loitz added 13 assists and five aces in the win for Grant Park, while Madelyn Dickson and Grace Gorman added 11 digs apiece.
