VOLLEYBALL

Wilmington 2, Grant Park 0

Wilmington claimed a 25-15, 25-18, straight-set win over the Dragons. Bella Reyes led the Wildcats with six kills, three digs and two blocks. Olivia Hansen, Alyssa Johnston and Emily Cockcream each added three kills apiece. Jaylee Mills tallied two kills to go along with three blocks and three aces.

