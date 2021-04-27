BASEBALL
Central 18, Momence 0 (4 innings)
In a brief contest Tuesday, Jay Lemenager and Luke Shoven combined to no-hit Momence Tuesday. Shoven was also 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs. Kyle Gifford also had three hits, including a double. Jacob Shoven tripled, singled, scored twice and drove in five. Jayce Meier had a pair of doubles, a pair of runs and an RBI.
No stats were available for Momence.
Bishop McNamara 3, Westmont 0
The Irish improved to 2-2 on the season and 2-0 in the Metro Suburban Conference behind a terrific performance on the bump from Nolan Czako, who allowed just three hits to go along with a walk and nine strikeouts in a complete game. Cadin Martin and Jack Baud each doubled.
Peotone 6, Herscher 5
The Blue Devils bounced back from a 12-0 defeat Monday to get revenge on their Illinois Central Eight foes by a run Tuesday. Brok Kirska led the way with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, including two doubles and two runs. He also pitched all seven innings, allowing two earned runs on eight hits, four punchouts and two walks. Austin Massat had two hits and two RBIs and Tristan Waglarz singled, drove in a pair and scored.
The Tigers out-hit the Blue Devils 10-8 in defeat, with seven players recording at least one hit. Daven Arseneau homered and doubled. Clay Schultz had a pair of hits, scored and drove in a run. Brock Teeders doubled and scored.
Cissna Park 12, Dwight 6
Seven runs in the first two innings gave the Timberwolves enough of a cushion to fend off Dwight’s late rally Tuesday. Gavin Spitz drove in five of those runs off a grand slam, a double and a single. Devin Hull was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and scored four runs. Mason Blanck and Ryan King each had three hits and an RBI and Blanck also scored.
Ryan Turner singled home a pair of runs and scored one of his own. Andrew Kapper also had a two-run single and Daniel Ford scored twice.
Coal City 12, Lisle 5
The Coalers got their second seven-run win in as many days over the Lions. Aydan Murphey doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in a pair. Chase Wasilewski added a pair of two-baggers and an RBI as half a dozen Coalers tallied at least one extra-base-hit. Brady Best surrendered three earned runs over 5.2 innings on eight hits, seven strikeouts and three walks.
Beecher 5, Donovan 1
The Bobcats picked up a 5-1 win over the Wildcats for the second-straight day. Bryce Stout lived up to his surname Tuesday, allowing just an unearned run on a three-hit, seven-strikeout, one-walk complete game. Jacob Graniczny went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Ryan LeBlanc and David Arroyo each had a single and scored twice.
Andy Onnen singled and scored for Donovan. Connor Cardenas and Dalton Anderson added a hit apiece.
Reed-Custer 7, Streator 6
The Comets avenged their sole loss of the season with a one-run win over the Bulldogs. Jack Stellano allowed two runs on three hits and fanned 10 batters over 6.1 innings. Jarrett Goodwin and Connor Esparza each had a pair of extra-base-hits while Corey Burch and Dylan Garrelts each added a double.
Milford 5, Iroquois West 2
The Bearcats drew first blood in the top of the first and never gave up that lead the rest of the way Tuesday. Nicholas Warren hit a two-run home run to lead Milford’s offensive charge. Chase Clutteur singled and scored. Aaron Bnning singled twice and earned the win after allowing two unearned runs on two hits, seven strikeouts and a walk over four innings.
Auston Miller singled and scored for the Raiders, driven in on an RBI single from Lucas Frank. Peyton Rhodes also scored a run.
Gardner-South Wilmington 15, Illinois Lutheran 8
A six-run first and five-run second gave the Panthers an early lead they held on to Tuesday. Ethan Maxard went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Alex McElroy had two hits, scored three runs and fired 3.2 scoreless innings of relief.
Watseka 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5 (5 innings)
Ty Berry was perfect at the plate for the Warriors, going 4-for-4 with three doubles, four runs and four RBIs to lead Watseka’s high-octane offense. Ashton Bowling added three hits, one of them a double, six RBIs and a run. Braiden Haines was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Conner Bell had a pair of hits and runs and also got the win after twirling three innings, surrendering three unearned runs on two hits and four strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Watseka 31, Grace Christian 1 (4 innings)
The Warriors put up 19 runs in the first inning before going on to route the Crusaders by 30 runs. Kennedy McTaggart went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs. Briana Denault and Natalie Schroeder added three RBIs each and Sydney McTaggart chipped in three runs scored and two RBIs on two hits.
No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.
Beecher 15, Donovan 0 (4 innings)
The Bobcats finished the Wildcats in four innings to improve to 2-0 on the season. Cynthia Hon notched a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts to lead Beecher's defense. Alyssa Oldenburg added a team-high three RBIs meanwhile Cheyanna Stluka added two triples and an RBI.
Kayden Stahlschmidt picked up to loss on the mound for Donovan.
Central 7, Momence 4
The Comets notched 10 hits in their three-run victory over the Redskins. Alana Gray and Lizzie Poskin notched two hits each to lead Central's offensive attack. Ella White picked up the win, tossing six innings with seven strikeouts.
Aubrey Ogibovic totaled three hits and two RBIs to lead Momence at the plate. She also took the loss on the bump, giving up four earned on 10 hits with three strikeouts in seven innings of action. Adyson Duran chipped in two hits.
Kankakee 14, Rich Township 2 (5 innings)
Avery Jackson led the high-scoring affair for the Kays with a three-hit performance, including a homer with two RBIs. Maddie James and Breanna Lamie also recorded homers. Emily Glogowski picked up the win by only allowing one earned run with 12 strikeouts
Herscher 7, Peotone 1
The Tigers improved to 6-2 and 4-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Mia Ruder went 3-for 4 with an RBI, one more hit than teammate Alison Hassett. Hassett picked up the win on the bump, allowing three hits and one run over four innings with five strikeouts.
Taylor Thweatt went 1-for3 with an RBI to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Mackenzie Strough took the loss, giving up two earned on five hits in seven innings of work.
Gardner-South Wilmington 16, Illinois Lutheran 15
The Panthers stormed back from being down 15-11 in the last inning to win it. Bella Vyce totaled four hits with two homers in four at-bats to lead GSW at the plate. Kylie Hawks chipped in two more homers and Ashley Frideres added three hits.
Milford 15, Iroquois West 4 (5 innings)
The Bearcats tallied 11 hits against the Raiders. Emmaleah Marshino went 3-for-4 to lead Milford in hits. Brynlee Wright stole a team-high two bases and Julia Bushnell picked up the win, surrendering four runs on five hits over seven innings of action.
Destiny Thomas notched a team-high three hits to lead the Raiders. Maggie Thorn added two hits and a run scored. Shelby Johnson chipped in a triple and a RBI.
Manteno 8, Wilmington 2
Karli Wenzel, Dalli Dwyer, Chloe Boros and Lily Bovina totaled two hits each to round out the Panther's high scoring attack at the plate. Alyssa Dralle snagged the win, giving up two earned on six hits with 12 strikeouts in seven innings of action.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sandburg 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0
The Boilermakers played short-handed in their 3-0 loss due to injuries throughout the game. Kaitlyn Randle totaled 24 saves behind the net.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
RANTOUL INVITE
Kankakee took third out of five teams at Tuesday’s meet in Rantoul, with the Kays 54 points finishing behind Centennial (80) and Rantoul (74). Quaevon Autman took first in the 100-yard dash ahead of teammate Aveon Pittman. Autman also won the long jump and the Kays saw Malachi Yancy (second) and Matthew Thomas (third) finish back-to-back in the 200-yard dash. The 4x100-yard relay team of Yancy, Thomas, Autman and Jayon Morrow won first-place.
Prairie Central 85, Herscher 83.5, Monticello 75, Stanford (Olympia) 67.5, Tri-Point 36
The Tigers took second out of five teams. Dalton Woods took first in the 200 M dash ahead of teammate Dominic Mascolo. Drew Rogers cruised to victory in the 1600 M with a time of four minutes and 25.2 seconds. Rogers also added a win in the 3200 M dash. Kamden Lockwood snagged a first-place finish in the triple jump, totaling 11.79 meters.
The Chargers still picked up some victories despite coming in last place. Bobby Mogged took first in both the 110M hurdles and 300 M hurdles. He also added a victory in the long jump.
Pontiac 120, Iroquois West 51, Central 35, Tri-Point 20 (Monday)
Three area teams all fell to Pontiac Monday, with the Raiders leading the local pack to finish second. The Raiders got a first-place finish from Connor Price in the 400 M run and earned relay wins in the 4x200 M relay (Jimmy Andrade, Javonny Carmona, Diego Ochoa and Wyatt Herscher) and the 4x800 M relay (Jacob Kuipers, Lucas Alvarez, Tony Espinosa, Ty Pankey).
Caden Perry won the 100 M dash for the Comets, who also got a victory from Hunter Davis in the 1600 M run and Michael Alberts in the discus. Tri-Point’s best finish came from Bobby Mogged, who took second in the 300 M hurdles. Jose Amador was third in the 800 M run.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Stanford (Olympia) 108, Monticello 78.5, Herscher 46.5, Prairie Central 39, Tri-Point 15
Herscher's Emily Allen took first in the 100 M dash to record the only individual victory for the Tigers.
Tri-Point's best finish came from Melina Schuette , who took third in the 400 M race.
