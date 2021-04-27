Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 74F with temps falling sharply to near 55. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.