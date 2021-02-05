BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity 62, Chesterton Academy 52
Without starting big men Jackson Wade and Zane Gadbois, the Eagles were still able to shoot 26-for-45 from the field and take a 10-point win at the Illinois Christian Conference Tournament to move to 12-3 on the year and give them a spot in Saturday's title game.
Ben Green lit it up for the Eagles with 33 points and a crazy 7-for-11 night from the 3-point line. Ethyn Graham was 12-for-17 from the field and added 25 points. Carter Stoltz had seven rebounds and six blocks.
Dwight 51, Morris 47
The Trojans set the defensive tone early, allowing just 10 points in the first half before withholding a late Morris rally to improve to 3-1 on the year.
Brandon Ceylor went 8-for-10 from the free-throw line and led Dwight with 17 points. Isaac Telford hit three 3-pointers and tallied 11 points. Wyatt Thompson added nine points.
St. Thomas More 55, Iroquois West 51
Iroquois West opened its season in a nail-biter, cutting a nine-point fourth quarter deficit into a chance to tie the game with 12 seconds left before falling short.
Ryan Tilstra led the Raiders with 16 points, one more than teammate Jack McMillan. Clayton and Cannon Leonard each had six points.
Donovan 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 39
The Wildcats bounced back from a tough loss Wednesday to improve to 1-1 on the season and deal the Panthers their second loss in as many games.
Brodi Winge led the Wildcats with 17 points, three rebounds and four assists. Andy Onnen added 12 points and six boards. Darrien Pocius had 10 points.
Connor Steichen had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers. Nate Wise had seven points, five rebounds and two assists.
Milford 57, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 52
The Bearcats continued their winning ways with an impressive road win Friday, led by Luke McCabe's 14 points. Trey Totheroh added eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watseka 58, Central 43
The Warriors kicked their season off by building a double-digit lead by halftime at home in Sangamon Valley Conference action against the Comets, who fell to 1-1.
Kinzie Parsons did a lion's share of the work for Watseka with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Allie Hoy (15 points) and Natalie Schroeder (nine points) scored the other half of the Warriors' points.
Natalie Prairie led the Comets with 12 points. Kamryn Grice added eight points and Jillian Baker scored six points.
Trinity 44, Chesterton Academy 14
The Eagles were dominant on both ends of the floor and cruised to a 10-1 record and a spot in the Illinois Christian Conference Tournament championship.
Veronica Harwood led the Eagles with 17 points. Sara Haller had nine points, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Dwight 44, Morris 41
The Trojans improved to 2-0 with a comeback for the books, scoring more points in the fourth quarter (23) than the entire first three combined (21).
Kayla Kodat had 18 points and four steals to lead Dwight. Rylee Farris had 12 points and Kassy Kodat added seven points.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Truett-McConnell University 5, Olivet Nazarene University 3; Truett-McConnell 10, Olivet 8
After splitting Wednesday's season-opening doubleheader Wednesday, the Tigers dropped a pair to the Bears Friday afternoon.
Terry Daniels and Nathan Moonen each hit solo homeruns for the Tigers in Friday's matinee while Daniels also stole a pair of bases. Jacob Bulthuis had an RBI-single and stolen base.
Tyler Guertin took the loss after allowing four earned runs on six hits and three walks in four innings.
A six-run first inning in the nightcap did the Tigers in early, although they scored in five of seven innings to make it close near the end. Bulthuis had four singles, two runs and an RBI. Daniels went 3-for-4 with another homer, three runs and three RBIs.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kankakee Community College 66, Parkland College 64
The Cavaliers had a tight one all night Friday but were able to prevail by a bucket against their state rivals.
Damari Nixon went off for 20 points to lead KCC. Chaz Hinds had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Darion Binion had 11 points off the bench.
