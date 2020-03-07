BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity traveled to Mt. Vernon, Ohio, to take part in the National Christian Schools Athletic Association National Tournament, where the Eagles opened the tournament with a win before falling in their second game.
To open things up, the Eagles handled Thales Academy, NC, by an 86-69 final. Max McCleary led the Eagles with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Ethyn Graham added 17 points and Jackson Wade had 16 points and seven boards. Cameron Larson hit four 3-pointers and tallied 14 points. Ben Green had six points and six assists.
The Eagles fell to Bishop Walsh, Md., 48-32. No stats were available for this game. The Eagles will take on Grace Brethren, Md., at 1:30 p.m. today.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
KCC 10, Sandburg 8
The Cavaliers rallied for a huge three-run eighth inning to pull off a late victory Friday.
Nick Anderson slapped two hits, one of them a triple, walked and drove in three runs. Clay Thompson doubled twice, scored a run and drove in two. Koltan Moore went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Ian Sanders went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.
Nolan Lebamoff earned the win by striking out a pair and walking one in 2/3 hitless innings.
