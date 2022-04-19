SOFTBALL
Trinity 11, Grace Christian 7
Trinity improved to 8-2 overall this season. Paige Brands and Chloe Brands recorded tow hits apiece to lead the Eagles at the plate. Tori Wells and Kierstin Moody had two RBIs each. Kneiley Smith picked up the win on the mound, striking out 15 and walking one while giving up three earned runs in a complete game effort.
Angelina Larsen went 2-for-4 with a double to help total a team-high three RBIs and lead the Crusaders at the plate. Emily Kemnetz and Aynslee Pasel chipped in one double each.
Reed-Custer 8, Peotone 2
Sylvia Crater, Mya Beard, Halie LaGrange, Addison Brown, Abby Sunday, and Sydnee Billingsley each recorded two hits to help lead the Comets at the plate. Brown earned the win on the mound, striking out 14 with zero walks.
Amanda Hasse went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead Peotone at the plate. Emma Spagnoli and Ashley Veltman contributed two singles each.
Beecher 10, Central 0 (5 innings)
Cheyanna Stluka went 2-for-3 with a homerun for three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Bobcats at the plate. Alyssa Oldenburg added three hits, including a double. Kylie Cook and Abigail Shepard chipped in one double each. Shepard also earned the victory within the circle, giving up two hits and zero runs with nine strikeouts over five innings.
Amanda Luhrsen recorded a double in two plate appearances to help lead the Comets at the plate. Emma Skeen added a single.
Manteno 19, Lisle 0 (5 innings)
Macy Iwanus went 4-for-4 with a double and a team-high five RBIs to lead Manteno at the plate. Alyssa Dralle added four hits, including a triple for three RBIs and a run scored. Dralle also improved to 7-1 on the mound, giving up one hit and zero runs with 12 strikeouts over four innings. Lily Bivona chipped in three singles while Avery Osborn recorded a homerun and a single for three RBIs.
Momence 15, Gardner-South Wilmington 3
Lexi Hamann drove in six runs off a single, triple and a homerun to help lead the Redskins at the plate. Makynzi Walk earned the win on the mound, giving up two runs on four hits over six innings. Sydnee VanSwol, Aubrey Ogibovic, and Alondra Fierros each contributed RBIs.
No individual stats were available for the Panthers.
Woodland 10, Dwight 4
Averi Jury went 2-for-3 with a homerun to help total two RBIs and lead the Trojans at the plate. Avery Scheuer added a two-run homerun. Alexis Thetard had a single for a run scored.
Watseka 20, Grant Park 3 (3 innings)
Allie Hoy went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Warriors at the plate. Natalie Petersen added a double and a triple for three RBIs and two runs scored. Elizabeth Wittenborn went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Caitlin Corzine earned the victory within the circle, giving up four hits and three runs (one earned) over three innings.
Grace Fick went 2-for-2 with a double to lead Grant Park. Brooke Veldhuizen added a single and two runs scored.
BASEBALL
Trinity 12, Grace Christian 4
Gage Fann went 4-for-5 with two runs scored to lead the Eagles. Trent Schultz had two hits for a team-high five RBIs. Clay Gadbois contributed a double for two RBIs and a run scored. Caleb Kendregan earned the victory on the bump, giving up three hits and three runs (two earned) over four innings.
Caleb Dandurand went 2-for-4 with two runs scored to lead the Crusaders. Zach McGuirt barreled a double while Miles Schaafsma chipped in a team-high two RBIs off a single.
Coal City 12, Streator 0 (5 innings)
Abram Wills tossed a five inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead the Coalers. Ashton Harvey smacked a three-run homerun to lead Coal City at the plate. Braden Reilly contributed three RBIs off a triple.
Bishop McNamara 7, St. Edward 0 (5 innings)
Michael O'Connor claimed the win, striking out three over four innings to help lead McNamara. Nolan Czako went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Jaxson Roberts chipped in three RBIs off one hit.
Bishop McNamara 10, St. Edward 3 (5 innings)
Caden Martin went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead McNamara at the plate. Nolan Czako added two hits for an RBI while Mason McCue chipped in three RBIs off one hit in three plate appearances. Brady Bertrand earned the win on the bump, tossing four and 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.
Reed-Custer 6, Peotone 5
Cameron Smith led the Comets with three doubles. Connor Esparza and Cole Goodwin chipped in two hits apiece. Jake McPherson claimed the victory on the bump, giving up five hits and three earned runs while striking out seven over six-plus innings of work.
Brock Krska went 2-for-4 with two singles to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Ryan Marsh and Kade Hupe had one single each. Connor Janik chipped in a team-high two RBIs off a single.
Grant Park 11, Watseka 0 (5 innings)
Owen Reynolds went 4-for-4 with three doubles to help total a team-high five RBIs and lead the Dragons at the plate. Rylan Heldt added a triple and a drawn walk for two runs scored. Keaton Lacer totaled a single. Reynolds claimed the win on the mound, giving up one hit and zero runs over five innings of work.
Chasine Christopher recorded a single to lead the Warriors at the plate.
Woodland 4, Dwight 1
Ryan Turner went 2-for-4 with two singles to lead Dwight at the plate. Terry Wilkey had a double and two drawn walks.
Gardner-South Wilmington 3, Momence 0
Gabe McHugh went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base to lead the Panthers. Brody Fatlan added a double for two RBIs. Cale Halpin went 1-for-2 with a single and a run scored. Bryce Handzus claimed the win on the bump, giving up three hits and zero runs over five innings pitched.
Brandon Lynch smacked a double to lead the Redskins at the plate. CJ Wiechec had a single and a drawn walk.
Milford 2, Central 0
Sawyer Laffoon, Caleb Clutteur and Max Cook each recorded singles to lead Milford at the plate. Payton Harwood earned the victory on the mound, giving up zero hits and one walk over one inning of work in relief action.
Caleb Meister went 2-for-2 with two singles to lead the Comets at the plate. Carson Turner added another single in four plate appearances.
GIRLS SOCCER
Coal City 4, Manteno 0
Cara Planeta recorded a hat-trick with three scores to lead the Coalers. Peyton Benson added a goal while Addyson Mellen and Audrey Cooper had one assist each. Goalkeeper Melody Hamerla had two saves behind the net.
Peotone 4, Streator 0
Dani Piper scored three goals to record the hat trick and help lead the Blue Devils. Madi Schroeder added a score and an assist. Adeline Graffeo chipped in another assist.
BADMINTON
Lincoln-Way West 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5
Vivan Myrick, Gabby Hubbs, and Laura Tejero led BBCHS with singles victories. Tara DePoister/Kate Spittal and Myrick/Hubbs added doubles play victories.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Joliet Junior College 9, KCC 0
Daniel Puplava, Garrett Latoz, and Joey Humphrey each recored one single to help total all of the Cavaliers hits on the evening.
