THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Trinity 7, Grace Christian 6
The Eagles battled back from a six-run deficit in the first inning to win on a walk-off walk by Aaron Kendregan. Ryan Palmer and Clay Gadbois each tallied multiple hits to lead Trinity at the plate. Kendregan added two RBIS.
Miles Shaasfma and Caleb Dandurand each went 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead Grace Christian in its walk-off loss, while Dandurand also scored. Braden Dandurand and Matt Love each had a pair of hits and scored and Love drove in a pair.
Putnam County 9, Gardner-South Wilmington 4
The Panthers fell behind early and never recovered. Brandon States finished 4-for-4 with a triple and 3 RBIs to lead Gardner-South Wilmington at the plate. Blake Huston added the other lone RBI for the Panthers.
States also tossed five innings, giving up two earned on five hits and eight strikeouts.
GIRLS SWIM & DIVE
Bradley-Bourbonnais 72, Lincoln-Way Central 71
The Boilermakers edge out the Knights in the final race of the night thanks to Lani Develder and Sydney Kane who finished first and second in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Develder won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:21) and Kane finished right behind for second (1:24). Kane also took home third in the 100-yard freestyle (1:01).
Sam Tomic led Bradley-Bourbonnais with two individual wins in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.54) and 100-yard freestyle (0:59.07). He also finished third in the 50-yard freestyle.
Mia Mulder took home first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:29). In addition, she also took second-place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.95) and 500-yard freestyle (5:53.50).
Ava Tomic finished first in the 100-yard Fly (1:08.28).
