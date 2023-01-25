BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity 77, Donovan 58
Trinity improved its record to 15-3 on the season with a double-digit win against Donovan. Luke Green led the Eagles with a team-high 18 points. Jesse Jakresky had 14 points, and Noah Lundmark contributed 12 points.
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.
Kankakee 72, Thornridge 70
Freshman Lincoln Williams secured a putback with four seconds left to help Kankakee earn a two-point victory. Larenz Walters poured in 22 points to help lead the Kays. Naz Hill added 19 points and six rebounds.
Bishop McNamara 68, Elmwood Park 44
Isaiah Davis led McNamara with 17 points in his return to the court. Jaxson Provost scored seven points to move to sixth all-time scoring in program history. Robert Hutson tallied 10 points.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 62, Lincoln-Way West 56
Bradley-Bourbonnais improved its record to 12-8 overall. Brayden Long, Anthony Kemp and Nick Allen recorded 15 points each to collectively lead the Boilermakers. Brandon Harris had 12 points.
Reed-Custer 61, Lisle 52, OT
Lucas Foote led the Comets with 23 points, seven rebounds and one block. Wes Shats tallied 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Jake McPherson had nine points, three rebounds and two assists.
Peotone 50, Herscher 32
Peotone improved to 11-10 and 5-5 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a double-digit win against Herscher. Miles Heflin led the Blue Devils with 27 points and seven rebounds.
No individual stats were available for the Tigers.
Grant Park 58, Illinois Lutheran 35
Grant Park improved to 14-7 with a double-digit win against Illinois Lutheran. Blake Brown scored a team-high 20 points to help lead the Dragons. John Kveck finished with 18 points.
Iroquois West 68, Armstrong Potomac 36
Iroquois West earned its 10th straight victory with a win against Armstrong. Cannon Leonard recorded a monster double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Sam McMillan totaled 13 points, which was four more points than teammate Evan Izquierdo. Kyler Meents and Tyler Read had six points apiece.
Hoopeston 78, Cissna Park 64
Gavin Spitz helped pace the Timberwolves with a team-high 24 points. Dierks Neukomm added 16 points and Seth Walder scored 14 points.
Bismarck-Henning 72, Watseka 41
Hagen Hoy helped pace the Warriors with 12 points, followed by teammates Dane Martin (11 points) and Tucker Milk (seven points).
Tri-County Tournament
Dwight 67, Midland 57
Wyatt Thompson led the Trojans with a team-high 23 points. Conner Telford added 17 points and Dawson Carr had 14 points. Luke Gallet chipped in 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Serena 32, Reed-Custer 27
Kaylee Tribble helped pace the Comets with 12 points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist. Laci Newbrough had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Brooklyn Harding chipped in five points, one rebounds and four assists.
Beecher 40, Iroquois West 32
Ava Pattenaude led Beecher with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists. Evelyn Jablonski contributed nine points, nine rebounds and five steals. Trinity Bonham, Kendall Kasput and Aylin Lagunas had six points apiece.
Shea Small paced the Raiders with 16 points.
Wilmington 71, Gardner-South Wilmington 65, OT
Addi Fair erupted for a game-high 39 points to help lead the Panthers. Chloe Wells finished with 10 points, and Grace Olsen and Maddie Simms had five points each.
Momence 44, Trinity 12
Vaneza Ortiz led Momence with 10 points and two steals. Sydnee VanSwol added 11 points and four steals. Haylie Smart had six points, five rebounds and three steals. Britta Lindgren had six points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
No individual stats were available for the Eagles.
Manteno 48, Central 46
Manteno improved to 13-10 and 5-6 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a two-point win against Central. Kylie Saathoff led the Panthers with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Sydney Sosnowski finished with 13 points, five assists and four steals. Katherine Gaffney had eight points and six rebounds.
Gracie Schroeder helped pace the Comets with 14 points, followed by teammates Katherine Winkel (13 points) and Kaitlyn Balthazor (six points).
Armstrong Potomac 30, Milford 22
Hunter Mowrey totaled 10 points and 12 rebounds to help pace the Bearcats. Brynlee Wright contributed seven points and five rebounds. Sydney Seyfert had two points and four rebounds.
WRESTLING
Central 69, Prairie Central 3; Central 60, Ottawa 15
Central had eight of its grapplers go undefeated (2-0) against Prairie Central and Ottawa. Evan Cox (126 pounds), Kayden Cody (132), Gage Poyner (138), Gianni Panozzo (145), Giona Panozzo (152), Garron Perzee (170), Hunter Hull (182) and Maxwell Joseph (195) each went 2-0 on the evening to collectively lead the Comets.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
KCC 72, Kishwaukee 60
Na’lani Williams recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds to help lead the Cavaliers. Jazmyn Smith added 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Myllena De Sousa tallied 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Hayley Diveley had 10 points and six steals.
