BOYS BASKETBALL
ICC Tournament
HomeSchool Resource Center 57, Trinity 56
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, southwest gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 ft possible. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, southwest gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 ft possible. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&
BOYS BASKETBALL
ICC Tournament
HomeSchool Resource Center 57, Trinity 56
Trinity (18-7) suffered a one-point loss in the championship game of the Illinois Christian Conference Tournament after missing a layup as time expired. Luke Green helped pace the Eagles with a team-high 18 points.
Indian Creek Shootout
Riverdale 62, Momence 53
James Stevenson Jr. helped pace Momence with 23 points, followed by teammates Kud'de Bertram (eight points) and Austin Lunch (six points).
Hinckley Big Rock 60, Beecher 55
Beecher nearly eased a 17-point second half deficit before coming up just a a tad short in the final quarter. Adyn McGinley helped pace the Bobcats with 29 points.
Regular Season
Iroquois West 51, South Newton 20
Iroquois West improved its record to 21-6 on the season with a double-digit win over South Newton. Tyler Read scored 15 points to help lead the Raiders. Cannon Leonard added 12 points while Kyler Meents and Dean Clendenen contributed six points apiece.
Reed-Custer 60, Coal City 47
Reed-Custer improved to 23-5 and 11-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, which clinched at least a tie with Streator for the ICE crown. Lucas Foote totaled 20 points, four rebounds, three steals and one assist to help lead the Comets past the Coalers. Jake McPherson finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Josh Bohac tallied 12 points and six rebounds. Wes Shats had a team-high 12 rebounds to go along with six points. Reed-Custer will travel Streator at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for a chance for the outright ICE Conference championship.
No individual stats were available for Coal City.
Wheaton Academy 69, Bishop McNamara 46
McNamara dropped to 21-7 on the season with a loss to Wheaton Academy. Isaiah Davis led the Fightin' Irish with 16 points.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.