BASEBALL
Trinity 12, Heritage Christian 11
Trinity scored in the bottom of the seventh when Aaron Kendregan scored on a wild pitch to help a secure walk-off victory. Caleb Kendregan went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Trinity. Trent Schultz had two doubles for an RBI and a run scored. Owen Riley and Clay Gadbois contributed one double each. Caleb Kendregan also earned the victory on the bump, giving up zero hits and zero runs with six strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings.
Grace Christian 11, Schaumburg Christian 9
Zack McGuirt barreled a homerun and a single for three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Crusaders at the plate. Miles Schaafsma added a single and a double for three RBIs and two run scored. Myles Brouillet contributed a double for two RBIs. McGuirt tossed four innings, giving up two hits and three earned runs with seven strikeouts.
Grace Christian 17, Schaumburg Christian 7 (5 innings)
Caleb Dandurand went had four hits, including two homers for four RBIs to lead the Crusaders. Miles Schaafsma and Braden Dandurand added three hits each. Zach McGruit drove in two runs off three hits, including a homerun. Caleb Dandurand threw two innings, giving up four hits and four earned runs with two strikeouts.
Plano 6, Gardner-South Wilmington 4
Blake Huston went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Panthers. Dane Halpin added two hits for two runs scored. Game McHugh went 1-for-2 with two drawn walks and a run scored.
Champaign Central 6, Herscher 0
Travis Jones collected a team-high two hits to lead the Tigers. Cody Lunsford, Joe Holohan and Tyler Murray had one single each.
SOFTBALL
Trinity 18, Grace Christian 4
Trinity improved to 14-4 on the season. Elena Shold totaled four hits to lead the Eagles at the plate. Kneiley Smith earned the win in a complete game effort, giving up no earned runs with 14 strikeouts. Calleigh Moody had three hits, which was one more hit than teammate Paige Brands.
No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
KCC 3, Black Hawk 2
Braeden MacDonald went 1-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Cavaliers. Owen Jackson had a single and a run scored. Kyle Czarnecki had a single. Ryan Eiermann tossed a complete game, giving up eight hits and two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts over seven innings.
KCC 12, Sauk Valley 2 (5 innings)
Daniel Puplava went 3-for-3 with two runs scored to lead KCC with the sticks. Drake Schrodt contributed a homerun and a single. Kyle Czarnecki drove in two runs off a double. Trent Spoon earned the win on the mound, giving up eight hits and two earned runs over five innings.
KCC 6, Sauk Valley 0
Owen Jackson recorded two doubles for an RBI to help lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Andy Onnen had two RBIs off two singles. Joey Humphrey drove in two runs off a single. Nick Barlow tossed four innings, giving up three hits and zero runs with four strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.