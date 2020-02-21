WRESTLING
Peotone's Paul Keane will face off against Dakota's Phoenix Blakely in the IHSA class 1A State Championship match at the 120-pound division.
In the semi final match Keane defeated Levi Neuleib from Heyworth High School, 17-3, to punch his ticket.
Coal City's David Papach will have a title shot in the 160-pound weight class. He defeated Pate Eastin from Unity in a 4-2 decision in the semi finals, helping him secure a shot against Byrce Faworski in the championship match.
The Coalers got another wrestler fighting to bring home a state title. Daniel Jezik will compete in the first-place match against Brandon Hoselton of Prairie Central. Jezik defeated Sebastian Quintana from Dixon High School by an 8-1 decision in the semi finals.
Caleb Magruder (126 lbs, MacNamara)and Daniel Gutierrez (145 lbs, Dwight) have secured a podium finish as they currently are still in wrestle-backs.
Blain Christie (120 lbs, McNamara), Dillon Sarff (126 lbs, Dwight) and Gage Leake (220 lbs, Coal City) are all still fighting in wrestle-backs for a chance to end up on the podium which would put them in the top six in their respective weight classes.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grant Park 55, Donovan 45
Ryan Dulin led the way for Grant Park. He hit five three-pointers to help lift his point total to 17 on the night. Troy Reynolds and Clayton McKinstry also scored in double-figures. Reynolds added 12 points meanwhile McKinstry added 11 points.
Coal City 58, Reed-Custer 53
The Coalers were led by Austin Pullara who dropped a team-high 19 points. Jack Bunton and Jarod Garrelts each added 11 points to round out the top-three scorers for Coal City.
The win helps the Coalers improve to 18-11 overall and 11-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference where they share the conference title with Lisle and Manteno.
As for the Comets, Jacob Heisner had his way. He dropped a game-high 21 points for Reed-Custer.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 69, Stagg 61
The Boilers finished with three players in double figures. Gabe Renchen led the squad once again, this time scoring 23 points. Mark Robinson added 19 points down low and Jason Hartsfield hit four three-pointers on his way to an 18 point finish.
Central 49, Iroquois West 42
Jacob Shoven scored a game-high 17 points for Central in its close victory over the Raiders.
Ryan Tilstra scored 16 points and Jack McMillan added 13 points in the Raiders loss.
Gardner-South Wilmington 60, Beecher 50
The Panthers finish the season 18-12, 8-4 in conference to finish second in the River Valley Conference.
Connor Steichen poured in 22 points and grabbed five boards to lead Gardner-South Wilmington. Nate Wise added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Wilmington 78, Peotone 53
Ben Krietz did everything for the Wildcats in their blowout victory. He totaled a triple-double after scoring 22 points, corralling 19 rebounds and blocking 11 shot attempts.
Kyle Humphrey also added 15 points to go along with five assists.
Praire Central 79, St. Thomas 69
Three players finished in double-figure scoring for the Hawks in their 10-point victory.
Jake Bachtold dropped a game-high 25 points. Trey Bazzell poured in 22 points of his own. Kaden King totaled 13 points as well.
Prairie Central finishes the regular season 24-7.
Milford 72, Hoopeston 57
Tanner Sobkoviak dropped 26 points on the night, including 13 in the fourth quarter alone. Trey Totheroh had an efficient night scoring as well. He totaled 16 points in Milford's huge win over Hoopeston.
