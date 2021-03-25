GIRLS BADMINTON
Neuqua Valley Sectional
The Boilermakers advanced a trio to the state finals out of Wednesday's sectional. Mary Henderson took fourth place in singles action to punch her ticket while the doubles team of Gretchen Gray and Desiree Moore took third in doubles action.
The state finals will be held March 31 and April 1 at Hinsdale South in Darien. Due to COVID-19, fans will not be permitted to attend.
BOYS SOCCER
St. Anne 5, Iroquois West 1
Raul Guerrero continues doing what he's done for years now, racking up four goals to lead the Cardinals to victory. He also assisted Damon Saathoff's goal, who returned the favor with a helper of his own. Jose Pizano had an assist and Emily Greene added a pair of assists in St. Anee's first win on the season.
Connor Price scored for the Raiders. Tony Espinosa had four saves.
Beecher 1, Crete-Monee 0
The Bobcats got another Southland Athletic Conference win, their second in as many attempts, thanks to an unassisted goal from Zach Gorkowski and three saves from Patrick Paulmeier.
Herscher 7, Wilmington 0 (Tuesday)
The Tigers quickly got back to their winning ways and in a big way Tuesday. Bascom Jackson had a hat-trick and a pair of helpers. Jaden Jaime and Trey Schwarzkopf had a goal and two assists each. Logan Lunsford and Brandon Hoffman each scored and Jace Martin had four saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Grace Christian 0
The Panthers kept their momentum in the River Valley Conference Wednesday behind Grace Halpin's six kills, two aces, five digs and three assists. Hannah Frescura added six aces, a pair of kills and a steady 15 assists. Kylie Hawks had five kills and three digs and Abby Beck gave the team four kills and 11 digs.
No stats were available for the Crusaders.
Central 2, Iroquois West 0
The Comets picked up a nice SVC victory with 25-21, 25-16 wins. Rachel Thompson gave the Comets seven kills, three blocks and an ace. Kamryn Grice had nine digs and Kaylie Warpet had 17 assists.
Emma Lopez had 18 assists and a kill for the Raiders. Shelby Johnson added five kills, eight digs and an ace. Maddie Manning had five kills, two blocks and a dig.
