VOLLEYBALL
Herscher 2, Momence 0 (25-14, 25-17)
The Tigers continued rolling, as they now have opened the season 18-1.
Maddy Offerman led the Tigers with 10 kills and three blocks. Claudia Huston added five kills and three aces. Jordan Pierce contributed 11 assists.Milford 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-17, 25-0)
The Bearcats are red hot in their own right, as they posted a complete shutout in the second set to improve to 7-2-1 on the year.
Caley Mowrey had nine kills and a pair of blocks to lead Milford, and Jakki Mowrey had six digs. Lexy Puetz had eight aces, and Kaylee Warren added 19 assists.
Mallori Fairley and Anahi Munoz each had three digs and a block for the Raiders. Shelby Johnson and Emma Lopez each had an ace, and Johnson added three digs and a block.Cissna Park 2, Fisher 1 (24-26, 26-24, 25-10)
The Timberwolves outlasted the Bunnies by dominating the third set after each team pulled out two-point wins in the sets before.
Carly Pence led the Timberwolves in both aces (seven) and blocks (two) and also had six kills. Mikayla Knake had 24 assists and five aces. Kristen Walder had seven kills and KayLee McWethy added 12 digs.Watseka 2, Praire Central 1 (25-16, 17-25, 25-21)
In a back-and-forth affair, it was the Warriors who emerged victorious at the end.
Raegann Kochel powered the Warriors with eight kills and three blocks. Kourtney Kincade, Kinzie Parsons and Teagan Cawthon had five kills apiece, and Parsons also had a pair of blocks. Claire Curry and Sydney McTaggart each had 13 digs, and Curry had three aces and McTaggart had two. Grace Smith had 12 assists, and Meredith Drake added 10 assists.St. Anne 2, Trinity 0 (25-18, 25-20)
The Cardinals made quick work of the Eagles with a pair of comfortable set wins.
Kenzie Nicholson and Haylie Peck each had six kills for St. Anne, and Nicholson added a block. Taylor DeYoung had 11 assists and a trio of aces, and Emily Greene had 15 digs. Kendall Yuknis had eight digs and a pair of aces.Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Central 1 (21-25, 25-10, 25-19)
The Comets got out to a great start with a narrow win in the first set but couldn’t maintain that standard during the course of three sets.
Hanna Offerman had 20 digs, five blocks and three aces in a solid all-around night. Kaylie Warpet added 11 assists, Emily Gresens had a team-high five kills, and Riley Thompson added an ace.SOCCER
Coal City 3, Plano 0
The Coalers blanked their former Interstate Eight foes behind a pair of goals from Keegan Johnson.
Dekotah Rueger also scored. Alex Baudino had two assists, and Nick Sullivan added an assist. Luke Hawkins had 10 saves in his shutout.Iroquois West 2, Fisher 2
Diego Camarena and Angel Barajas each scored a goal in the Raiders’ nonconference tie. Ulises Aguilera recorded five saves in net.St. Anne 7, Trinity 0
The Cardinals evened their record up at 7-7 by scoring a flurry of goals Monday, led by a four piece from Raul Guerrero.
Guerro also added a pair of assists. Damon Saathoff, Jose Pizano and Julian Chagoya all scored. Pizano had three assists, and Saathoff had a pair of assists.
Adrian Chagoya had four saves in his shutout effort.Peotone 10, Central 0
Eight different Blue Devils found the back of the net in their double-digit performance Monday.
Bart Budz and Gage Velasquez each scored a pair of goals. J.J. Garzon, Toby Cann, German Lopez, Keaten Luchene, Aaron Bartels and Nate Rivera each scored as well. Darragh Jeffry and Mohomad Abdeh each had two assits. Rivera and Kyle Coners had one apiece.Joliet Catholic 7, Reed-Custer 0
Stephen Condreay had 11 saves as the Comets fell to a powerful JCA squad.Bismarck-Henning 7, Watseka 0
No stats were reported for this game.BOYS GOLF
Iroquois West 176, Donovan 210, Tri-Point 228
Ryan Tilstra earned medalist honors by firing off a 40 to lead the Raiders to a team victory. Kade Kimmel shot a 43, Jack McMillan shot a 44, and Ivan Munoz posted a 49.
Donovan was led by Caleb Klecan’s 50 and followed by Weston Lareau (51), Andy Onnen (54) and Dalton Anderson (55).
Brian Curling was the second-best individual on the day, as he shot a 42 to lead the Chargers. Tri-Point was rounded out by Tyler Platz (53), Aaron Hughes (63) and Adam Murphy (70).GIRLS GOLF
Watseka 211, Iroquois West 230
Natalie Schoreder continued to dominate her competition, as the Warriors’ medalist shot a 39, 11 strokes ahead of any other golfer Monday.
Allie Hoy shot a 54 for the Warriors, who also got a 58 from Carolyn Dickte and a 60 from Caitlin Corzine.
Taylor Talbert shot a 50 to lead the Raiders. Adelynn Scharp and Uliana Curtis each shot a 57, and McKinley Tilstra shot a 66.
