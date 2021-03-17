GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
St. Anne 2, Iroquois West 1
The Cardinals edged out the Raiders 25-20 in the third-set tiebreaker. No immediate stat from St. Anne were available.
Emma Lopez led Iroquois West with a team-high three aces and 16 assists. Mallori Fairley (five kills), Chloe Baker (four kills) and Maddie Manning (four kills) did most of the damage on the offensive attack. Estefany Andrade added five digs.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kankakee Community College 12, Moraine Valley Community College 2
The Cavaliers put up four runs in each of the first two innings. Jake Vera and Garret Latoz led KCC with three hits each. Ian Sanders added two RBIs on two hits.
D. Wolfff threw a complete game, giving up three hits, zero earned runs and no walks. He added seven strikeouts to help him improve to 2-0 on the bump.
