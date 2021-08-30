BOYS SOCCER
St. Anne 5, Iroquois West 3
In a matchup between local small-school powers, the Cardinals came out on top in nonconference action. Damon Saathoff notched a hat trick for St. Anne, who also got a goal on a free kick from Reece Curtis and another goal from Francisco Cintora. Curtis, Julian Chagoya and Pedro Pena had an assist apiece and Adrian Chagoya had nine saves.
Santiago Andrade scored twice and assisted the other Iroquois West goal, which was scored by Jordan Cuevas. Tony Espinosa and Josh Plattner each had a save.
Bishop McNamara 1, Hoopeston 1
The Irish settled for a tie with the Cornjerkers Monday, with Nik Acevedo scoring the Irish goal on a header that was set up by Carter Heinrich. Carter Levesque had 13 saves.
Manteno 10, Grace Christian 0
Five different Panthers found the back of the net Monday, led by Scott Eldridge's four-piece. Drew St. Aubin and Kash Goranson each scored twice, with Teddy Schutters and Alec Robinson adding a goal apiece. Goranson added three assists and St. Aubin had a pair. Robinson, Kyle McCullough, Jack Thompson and Gannon Adamson each had assists.
Watseka 4, Danville First Christian 3
The Warriors got a hat trick from Narciso Solorzano and another goal from Caiden Brassard in Monday's victory. Haven Maple turned away 16 shots in net.
VOLLEYBALL
Kankakee 2, St. Anne 0
The Kays earned a 25-11, 25-5 victory over the Cardinals Monday. No individual stats were available.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Lexington 0
The Panthers' straight-set victory came thanks to 25-21, 25-20 scores. Colby Grieff led G-SW with 10 kills, three digs, an ace and a block. Addison Fair added seven kills and three digs. Hanna Frescura tallied 19 assists and three digs of her own.
Milford 2, Donovan 0
The Bearcats opened the season with their fifth win in six matches by a 25-12, 25-9 tally. Hunter Mowrey had seven kills and was money from the line with six aces. Emmaleah Marshino had eight digs and five aces. Jahni Lavicka added 16 assists and six aces herself.
Paiton Lareau had two blocks and two aces for Donovan. Makayle Dietrich had four digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Coal City 2
The Boilermakers edged out the Coalers in a nonconference matchup Monday. The Boilers got a singles victory from Paula Perez (4-6, 6-3, 6-3) and doubles wins from Alex Smith and Bernadette Bernadit (7-5, 6-3) and Tara Depositer and Grace Johnson (6-1, 6-0).
The Coalers got a singles win from Trinidy Barrus (7-6, 6-0) and a doubles win from Rachel Hall and Erica Esparza (3-6, 6-3, 6-1).
BOYS GOLF
Stagg 171, Bradley-Bourbonnais 177
The Boilermakers found themselves on the wrong end of a close matchup between SouthWest Suburban Conference squads at Gleneagles Country Club. Thomas Offill led Bradley-Bourbonnais with a 41. Luke Tsilis shot a 43, Chase Longtin shot a 46 and JT Woolman chipped in a 47.
Kankakee 174, Watseka 179
In another local close golf match, the Kays were just a handful of strokes better than Watseka at Shewami Country Club. Paul Azzarelli shot a 40 to earn medalist honors and lead Kankakee. Carson Splear shot a 42 and Nathan Draper and Tyler Bayston each shot a 46.
Jordan Schroeder shot a 41 to lead Watseka. Hagen Hoy (45), Zach Hickman (46) and Austin Marcier (47) all finished back-to-back-to-back for the Warriors.
St. Bede 170, Dwight 183, Putnam County 199
The Trojans finished in the middle of the pack Monday, led by Dane Halpin's 43. Jack Groves shot a 44 and Reid Gall and Jack Denker each shot a 48.
Grant Park 183, Wilmington 234
Trey Boecker again led the pack in his event and was crowned medalist yet again after shooting a 35 to lead the Dragons to victory Monday. Jasper Cansler and Cade Lacer each shot 49s and Keaton Lacer fired a 50.
Patrick Robbins shot a 54 to lead Wilmington, a stroke better than fellow Wildcat Aaron Burkey. Colby Lowrey shot a 58 and Evan Geiss shot a 67.
Milford 201, Hoopeston 215, Schlarman 233
The Bearcats shot their lowest score of the year and won their triangular Monday as a result of it. Adin Portwood was named medalist after leading Milford with a 45.
GIRLS GOLF
Lincoln-Way East 174, Bradley-Bourbonnais 199
The Boilermakers took on a tough Lincoln-Way East team and took the SWSC loss. Gabby Hubbs' 44 led the team, two shots ahead of Danica Voss. Madelyn Duchene shot a 50 and Melody Erickson shot a 54.
