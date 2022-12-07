BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Anne 89, Tri-Point 19
The Cardinals snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up their first River Valley Conference win of the season in a major way Tuesday, improving the team to 2-6 (1-2) on the year. The Chargers fell to 0-7 (0-2).
No individual stats were available for either team.
Grant Park 70, Donovan 57
Grant Park won its fifth-straight game to improve to 5-2 and 3-0 in the River Valley Conference. Blake Brown led the Dragons with 22 points. John Kveck added 16 points and Rylan Heldt and Ty Hudson each had 12 points.
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.
Beecher 73, Central 57
Beecher improved to 5-1 on the season with the 16-point victory over the Comets. Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Zack Johnson had 18 points and Orlin Nesbitt had 11 points.
Luke Shoven and Logan Fritz each had 14 points to help collectively pace Central. Jayce Meier finished with eight points and Aidan Podowicz had six points.
Watseka 48, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42 (OT)
Watseka improved to 3-3 overall with the win. Dane Martin led the Warriors with 18 points. Hagen Hoy added 15 points and Tucker Milk contributed 10 points.
Trinity 55, Heritage Christian (Dyer, IN.) 44
Trinity improved its record to 4-2 with the vicotry. Jesse Jakresky led the Eagles with 21 points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Grace Christian 33
G-SW improved to 5-3 with a 23-point win over Grace Christian. Cale Halpin finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 22 points and nine rebounds to help lead the Panthers. Gabe McHugh recorded six points and 10 rebounds. Bennett Grant had 11 points and four rebounds. Dane Halpin chipped in five points and four steals.
No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.
Reed-Custer 53, Manteno 50
Jake McPherson totaled 21 points, three steals and one rebound to help lead the Comets. Wes Shats had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jace Christian chipped in eight points, five assists and two steals.
Aidan Dotson helped pace the Panthers with a team-high nine points. Porter Chandler, Matt Regan and Jason Brown had eight points apiece. Jeremiah Renchen tallied seven points.
Wilmington 67, Coal City 59
Ryder Meents poured in 20 points and three rebounds to help lead the Wildcats to victory, their first under new coach Doug Krop. Cade McCubbin added 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Ryan Nelson had a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds.
Cason Headley scored a game-high 32 points to help pace the Coalers. Carter Garrelts finished with nine points and Jim Feeney had eight points.
Momence 61, Illinois Lutheran 41
Momence kept up its winning ways to help improve to 6-1 overall. James Stevenson Jr. totaled 10 points, nine rebounds, six steals and six assists to help lead Momence. Carson Statler added 11 points, which was three more points than teammates Kud'de Bertram, Erick Castillo, Brandon Lynch and Gaven Cantwell.
Lisle 51, Herscher 36
Brock Wenzelman recorded a team-high 13 points to help pace the Tigers in defeat. Alec Draper totaled 10 points, which was two more points than teammate Tanner Jones.
Streator 67, Peotone 35
Peotone dropped to 4-4 and 1-1 in Illinois Central Eight Conference action with the loss to Streator. Miles Heflin helped pace the Blue Devils with nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beecher 48, Manteno 45
Beecher earned its first victory of the season with a three-point win over Manteno. Ava Pattenaude led the Bobcats with 15 points, followed by teammates Kendall Kasput with 10 points and Aylin Lagunas with seven points.
Katherine Gaffney recorded a double-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to help pace the Panthers. Sydney Sosnowski and Drew Hosselton had eight points apiece.
Sandburg 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 24
Sadie Grabow totaled nine points and four rebounds to help pace the Boilermakers. Ellie Haggard finished with six points and 10 rebounds. Emmerson Longtin chipped in four points and four rebounds.
Prairie Central 43, Reed-Custer 28
After a solid first half, Reed-Custer went cold in the final two frames before earning a 15-point defeat to Prairie Central. Kaylee Tribble paced the Comets with 11 points. Samantha Sprimont had four points.
Heritage Christian 64, Trinity 9
Abby Whited helped pace the Eagles with three points, two rebounds and one steal. Emily McGinnis had two points, two rebounds and one steal.
WRESTLING
Seneca 64, Wilmington 18
Wilmington had three grapplers earn individual victories against Seneca. Landon Dooley (113 pounds), Logan Van Duyne (182) and Brody Benson (285) each went 1-0 to help pace the Wildcats on the mat.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
KCC 107, Truman 67
KCC's victory helped the Cavaliers improve to 8-4 overall. Isaiah Placide led KCC with 19 points and three rebounds. Rob Stroud contributed 17 points and seven rebounds. Kason Williams had 16 points and six assists. Jaelyn Anderson chipped in 13 points, which was three more points than teammate Rashad Smith.
(Saturday)
DANCE
IDTA Regional Competition
Gardner-South Wilmington placed first out of 19 teams in Pom and Open Pom. The Panthers also received state qualifying scores for both routines, which qualified them for the IDTA State Competition in Springfield in February. Seniors Abbey Granger and Katy Wallerich both competed their solis, where Wallerich placed first overall. Junior Ava Brassard received a rising star award for her outstanding showmanship in G-SW's Pom routine.
CHEER
Reed-Custer Comet Invite
Manteno's cheer team placed 2nd in the small varsity division. No other stats were reported.
