SOFTBALL
Milford 21, Watseka 6 (5 innings)
Emmaleah Marshino went 3-for-3 with a double and a grand slam to total four RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Bearcats, who put up 10-run frames in both the first and fifth innings. Brynlee Wright added a homer to go along with four RBIs and three runs scored. Kirstyn Lucht picked up the win on the bump, giving up five hits and six earned runs with five strikeouts in five innings of work.
Sydney McTaggart went 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs to lead Watseka. Allie Hoy added a double and two RBIs in two plate appearances.
Prairie Central 11, Dwight 10
Dwight lost its season opener on the final play of the game after surrendering three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Alexis Thetard went 3-for-4 with a double to lead the Trojans. Mia Buck went 2-for-3 with a triple while Jordan Schultz and Megan Livingston chipped in two hits each.
Wilmington 15, Grant Park 1 (5 innings)
The Wildcats scored at least four runs in the second, third and fourth innings to open the season with a nonconference victory. Abby Pitts had hits in all four at-bats, including three doubles, tallying seven RBIs and a pair of runs. Grace Burkey finished a homer shy of the cycle, scored three times and drove in a pair. Jessica Castle, Jaylee Mills and Raena DelAngel had two hits apiece. Castle earned the win after allowing no hits and striking out six over three shutout innings.
Ava Desidero and Brooke Veldhuizen each led Grant Park with one hit each.
Blue Ridge 16, Donovan 1 (4 innings)
Kaelannie LaFord went 2-for-2 with two singles and an RBI to lead Donovan.
BASEBALL
Milford 18, Watseka 1 (5 innings)
Nick Warren went 3-for-3 with a double and a homerun to total four RBIs and four runs scored to lead Milford. Sawyer Laffoon totaled two hits, including a double for two RBIs. Payton Harwood chipped in a single in one plate appearance. Harwood also snagged the win on the mound, giving up zero runs while totaling nine strikeouts in three innings of work.
Brayden Ketchum totaled a single to lead the Warriors at the plate.
Beecher 18, Bloom 7 (5 innings)
Beecher's Jacob Graniczny earned the win on the bump, giving up four hits and four earned runs with five strikeouts in two innings of action. Duane Doss went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Bobcats at the plate. Cameron Paulmeier and Kevin Girard chipped in two hits each.
