Volleyball File Art
Daily Journal/File

High school VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Ridgewood 0

Bishop McNamara claimed a 25-21, 25-20 straight-set win against Ridgewood. Lillee Nugent led the Irish with 10 kills and six digs. Ava Brosseau added 13 digs and five aces. Ana Darr had seven kills and one block. Mackenzie McCammon totaled 21 assists, five digs, one kill and an ace.

Recommended for you