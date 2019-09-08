VOLLEYBALL
Manteno Early Bird Classic
TF North 2, Central 0 (25-23, 25-15)
The Comets' Madison Kleinert was named to the all-tournament team after the seventh-place match.
Watseka 2, Illinois Lutheran 1 (21-25, 25-21, 15-12)
The Warriors went 2-2 on the day, winning their fifth-place match. Sydney McTaggart was named to the all-tournament team and finished the day with 66 digs. Kennedy McTaggart had 18 kills and six blocks. Raegann Kochel had 24 kills and four blocks. Grace Smith finished with 46 assists and nine aces.
Grant Park 2, Flanagan 1 (24-26, 25-12, 15-12)
The Dragons wrapped up a 3-1 tournament with a comeback win against Flanagan behind all-tournament selections Hadleigh Loitz and Grace Gorman.
In the third-place match, Loitz had six aces, four kills, 18 assists and six digs, and Gorman had 26 digs.
Newark 2, Manteno 0 (25-23, 25-18)
Elena Gomez and Reese Bachus were named all-tournament selections for the Panthers after a first-place match.
Peg Bryan Tournament (Wilmington)
After dropping their first three matches of the tournament, the Wilmington Wildcats rebounded to win their final two matches Saturday, as Claire Rink earned all-tournament honors with 21 kills.
Natalie Van Duyne had 18 kills during the weekend, as did Alyssa Ohlund. Megan Mann had 33 digs. Jordyn Reents tallied 15 aces, all in the final day of action Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Herscher Soccer Shootout
St. Edward 2, Manteno 1
The Panthers lost their first game of the day after a St. Edward penalty kick was converted with five minutes remaining.
Ion Barrio scored the lone Panther goal on an Alec Miller assist. Ben Carlile had nine saves.
Manteno 4, Iroquois West 1
Miller added three more assists, and Barrio tallied a goal and an assist. A.J. Gilliam scored two goals. Cody Mather also scored.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lockport Meet (Bradley-Bourbonnais)
The Boilers tallied 92 points to take 11th place out of 13 teams Saturday. Three relay teams each took seventh place in their respective events — 300-yard breaststroke (Connie Vi, Lily Bruner and Mia Mulder), 200-yard freestyle (Colleen Bassett, Lani Develder, Sam Tomic and Sydney Kane) and 200-yard medley (Bassett, Mulder, Tomic and Kane).
BOYS GOLF
St. Rita Southside Shootout (Bradley-Bourbonnais)
The Boilers finished 14th out of 17 teams at Saturday's 18-hole event. Isaac Fabbro led the Boilers with a 92 and was followed by Jordan Lamatsch (93), Austin Lucas (96), Dawson McCue (99) and Joel Yarno (102).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!