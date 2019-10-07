Daily Journal Staff Report
BOYS GOLF
Class 1A Dwight Regional
The Trojans finished eighth and the Chargers took 11th as their respective seasons came to an end in the regional round at Dwight.
Team scores were: El Paso-Gridley 314, Bloomington Central Catholic 325, Tri-Valley 337, Eureka 342, Seneca 353, Roanoke-Benson 354, Fieldcrest 362, Dwight 378, Ottawa Marquette 407, Woodland 426 and Tri-Point 473.
Dwight had one individual player continue his season. Senior Mason Tjelle shot an 80 to advance to sectional competition.Class 2A Lemont Regional
The Coalers and Panthers finished behind the pack at the Lemont Regional as their respective campaigns came to an end.
Team scores were: Providence Catholic 314, Lemont 338, Joliet Catholic 348, Coal City 387, Manteno 397 and Southland College Prep 489.
Though neither advanced as teams, Coal City and Manteno had multiple individuals advance to the sectional round. Coal City’s Cam Lander (88), Cade Mueller (92), Zach Gagliardo (102) and Tyler Johnson (105) shot well enough to advance. Manteno’s Avery Taylor (84), Edward Mickulas (100), Brandon Nieft (105), Jace Nikonchuk (108) and Carter McCormick (113) advanced as well.Class 3A Normal Community Regional
The Kays and Boilermakers finished together at the bottom of the scorecard in Normal to bring their seasons to a close.
Neither team advanced any individuals to sectional competition.
Team scores were: Pekin 306, Normal Community 309, Normal Community West 314, Minooka 328, Moline 335, Rock Island 361, Bradley-Bourbonnais 375, Kankakee 420.SOCCER
Kankakee 7, Rich Central 0
The Kays put up seven goals before halftime, then held Rich Central in place for a runaway Southland Conference win.
Joseangel Quintanar scored twice for Kankakee. Chris Garcia, Ulises Andrade, Abram Ramos, Julio Sanchez and Humberto Baez added one goal each in the rout.
The Kays are 6-2 in conference play and 11-10 overall on the season.Coal City 9, Reed-Custer 0
Keegan Johnson and Luke Hawkins scored two goals apiece to lead the Coalers in an Illinois Central Eight Conference blowout of Reed-Custer.
Colin Meece, Breckin Durkin, Tyler Bannon, Lane Kutemeier and Dekotah Rueger added one goal each in the win.Grant Park 4, Wilmington 0
The Dragons netted three goals in the second half to run away against the Wildcats.
Vaughn Paape, Joey Ringo, Ayden Nunley and Christian Neitfeldt each scored for Grant Park, and Ethan Damler had one assist.St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Watseka 0
SJO put up three first half goals then rolled to a shutout against the Warriors.
The Warriors remain winless this season at 0-21.VOLLEYBALL
Ridgeview 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-22, 25-9)
The Raiders played it close in the first set but ran out of gas in the second to take a loss to Ridgeview.
Shelby Johnson led the way in the loss with three kills and 10 digs, and Emma Lopez added seven assists and four digs.Central 2, Tri-Point 1 (25-11, 25-27, 26-24)
The Chargers bounced back admirably from a dismal first set but weren’t able to complete the comeback in the end.
Kaylen Boudreau led the Comets with eight kills and 28 digs, Hanna Offerman had 10 assists, four kills and six aces, and Kaylee Ketcherside added 16 digs in the win.
Elise Bruner led Tri-Point with six kills in the narrow loss, Melina Schuette had 20 digs and Sierra Hummel had 17 digs and six assists.Watseka 2, St. Anne 1 (21-25, 25-18, 28-26)
The Warriors narrowly avoided a loss to St. Anne, going to an extended third set before sealing the win.
Kinzie Parsons led Watseka with 16 kills and six blocks, Sydney McTaggart had 29 digs, and Grace Smith set up 11 assists in the victory. The Warriors are 14-8-1 overall this season.
The Cardinals pushed back from a 24-17 deficit in the third set, but Watseka ultimately closed it out despite the heroic push.
Grace Langellier led St. Anne with eight kills and 22 digs, and Emily Greene added 15 digs in the loss. St. Anne is 7-8 overall.Milford 2, Cissna Park 0 (25-19, 25-18)
The Timberwolves failed to keep up with the Bearcats in a nonconference loss.
Milford improved to 16-3-1 with the win. Caley Mowrey had 10 kills and three blocks, Kaylee Warren had 24 assists, and Sam Conley made eight digs in the victory.
Kristen Walder had seven kills for Cissna Park in the loss, Mikayla Knake set up 17 assists, and KayLee McWethy added seven digs.Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Dwight 0 (25-14, 25-22)
Kayla Kodat had four kills, four digs, three aces, three assists and two blocks in the Trojans’ loss to GC-M-S.
Jordan Schultz had 15 digs, and Alex Thetard added nine digs in the loss.Coal City 2, Prairie Central 1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-16)
The Coalers bounced back from an opening set loss to pick up a convincing win against Prairie Central.
Megan Norris and Mia Rodriguez had five kills each in the victory, Rose Feeney had 10 assists, and Abbie Cullick added 19 digs, as Coal City improved to 12-13 overall this season.MLB
Washington 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 1
Max Scherzer is 35. So is Ryan Zimmerman.
The Washington Nationals would not be headed to a win-or-go-home Game 5 in their NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers without them.
“We’re a bunch of viejos. We’re old guys,” Scherzer joked. “Old guys can still do it.”
Sure can. And for a guy whose teams used to lose repeatedly in the postseason, Scherzer sure is delivering now.
Every time he’s pitched this October, the Nationals have won. His latest outing was a season-saving, seven-inning masterpiece that combined with Zimmerman’s three-run parabola of a homer to lift the wild-card Nationals to a 6-1 victory over league-best Los Angeles on Monday night, tying the best-of-five NLDS at two games apiece.
“I was just gassed. I was out,” said Scherzer, who threw 109 pitches. “I was empty in the tank.”
St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (10 innings)
They all knew. Every single one of them. Paul Goldschmidt and all the St. Louis Cardinals. Ozzie Albies and the rest of the Atlanta Braves.
Tough to beat Yadier Molina in a big postseason spot.
Molina pushed the Cardinals to a deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series, poking a tying single in the eighth inning and then lifting a sacrifice fly in the 10th to beat the Braves 5-4 Monday.
“I like those moments,” Molina said.
No kidding.
Molina slung his bat far into the outfield after his winning swing, and the crowd at Busch Stadium roared with the longtime heart of the franchise.
