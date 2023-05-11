TRACK AND FIELD

IHSA Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Girls Sectionals

Bishop McNamara, Central, Iroquois West, Milford-Cissna Park, Momence, St. Anne and Watseka competed in the 18-team sectional at P-B-L. M-CP placed third overall with 56 team points, followed by area teams Watseka in sixth (38), Bishop McNamara in ninth (25), St. Anne in 11th (20), Iroquois West in 12th (19.5) and Central in 14th (7). Momence did not register any team points.

