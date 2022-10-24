CROSS COUNTRY

IHSA Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional

Herscher’s boys team won the Bishop McNamara regional championship with a first place team score of 44 points to help advance to sectionals as a team. McNamara placed third overall with 92 points to also advance to sectionals as a team. Manteno placed fourth overall (98 points) and Beecher earned fifth overall (109) to both advance to sectionals as a team. Iroquois West finished in seventh (156) and Tri-Point claimed eighth overall (178).

