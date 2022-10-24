CROSS COUNTRY
IHSA Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional
Herscher’s boys team won the Bishop McNamara regional championship with a first place team score of 44 points to help advance to sectionals as a team. McNamara placed third overall with 92 points to also advance to sectionals as a team. Manteno placed fourth overall (98 points) and Beecher earned fifth overall (109) to both advance to sectionals as a team. Iroquois West finished in seventh (156) and Tri-Point claimed eighth overall (178).
Brayden Shepard finished fourth overall (17:19) to help lead the Tigers to another regional title. Matthew Benoit claimed seventh overall (17:35), followed by teammates Thomas Morgan (8th, 17:36), Connor Overacker (13th, 18:24) and Joshua Thorson (17th, 18:44).
Carter Heinrich led the Fightin’ Irish with a sixth overall finish (17:31). Christian Provost added a 10th place finish (17:45). David Quigley finished 23rd overall (19:34), Sam Munsterman finished 26th overall (19:41) and Justice Provost finished 37th overall (20:25).
Logan Ziman led the Panthers by earning third place (17:17). Carter Watkins earned 11th overall (18:07), which was 16 spots faster than teammate Zac Carrol, who finished 27th overall (19:43). Kevin Arseneau claimed 31st overall (20:04) and Seth McHugh rounded out Manteno’s top performers with a 35th overall finish (20:18).
Ryan Gaytan led the fifth place Bobcats by finishing ninth overall (17:40). Andre Kellum placed 20th overall (19:22), followed by teammates Josiah Imig (25th, 19:39), Damiano Cassanelli (30th, 19:56) and Bradley Greer (36th, 20:18.56).
Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant won the individual regional title with a first place time of 15 minutes and 54 seconds to help advance to sectionals as an individual. Damian Alvarado also advanced to sectionals as an individual by finishing 22nd overall (19:31).
Watseka’s Drew McTaggart claimed fifth overall to help advance himself to sectionals as an individual.
Tri-Point’s Mihreteab Gilleland also advanced to sectionals as an individual by earning 12th place (18:11).
Peotone’s Roman Jelinek finished 16th overall (18:43) to advance to sectionals as an individual.
Chicago Christian won the girls regional championship with a first place team score of 41 points. Herscher placed second overall with 61 points to advance to sectionals as a team. Beecher earned fourth (90 points) to also advance to sectionals as a team. Bishop McNamara also advanced to sectionals as a team by earning fifth overall with 115 points. Iroquois West finished in sixth (165) to also advance to sectionals as a team.
Gracie Kent led the Tigers with a fourth overall finish (20:08). Kelly O’Connor added a ninth overall finish (20:48) and Sophie Venckauskas finished 10th (20:49). Emma Haugen claimed 23rd overall (22:05) and Fay Houberg rounded out Herscher’s top performers by placing 26th overall (22:27).
Brooklynn Burdick finished sixth overall (20:22) to help lead the Bobcats. Aaralyn Martinez earned 13th overall (21:09), which was 11 spots faster than teammate Allison Sadus (22:17). Trinity Bonham claimed 27th overall (22:33) and Mia Chavez rounded out Beecher’s top runners with a 37th overall finish (23:55).
Bishop McNamara’s Evita Martinez recorded 11th place (20:33) to help lead the Irish. Emily Storer added a 21st overall finish (21:58). Meredith Cortes claimed 30th overall (22:47), followed by teammates Olivia Contreras (40th, 24:12) and Izzy Quigley (42nd, 24:17).
Samantha Hartke led the Raiders with a 11th overall finish (20:55). Gretchen Willms added a 32nd overall finish (22:55). Alexa Jancola placed 50th (26:40), followed closely by teammates Riley Klump (51st, 27:04) and Tiphaine Arcas (52nd, 27:08).
Peotone’s Celeste Richards earned second overall (20:04) to advance to sectionals as an individual. Olivia Pena also advanced to sectionals by claiming 31st overall (22:54).
Wilmington’s Chloe Proffitt finished 16th overall to advance to sectionals. Brooklyn Flores also advanced to sectionals as an individual by finishing 20th overall (21:54).
Tri-Point’s Katelyn Poe finished 19th overall to advance to sectionals as an individual.
IHSA Class 1A Chrisman Regional
Notre Dame de la Salette claimed the boys Chrisman Regional title with a first place team score of 31 points. Cissna Park’s Chase Petry finished 72nd overall (22:23.07) to help pace the Timberwolves.
IHSA Class 1A Seneca Regional
Pontiac won the boys Seneca Regional championship with a team score of 36 points. Dwight’s Tristan Chambers advanced to sectionals as an individual by finishing 13th overall (18:33.40).
Sandwich won the girls Seneca Regional crown with a team score of 54 points. Brooklynn Todd helped pace Dwight by earning 39th overall (26:08.70).
IHSA Class 2A Morris Regional
Kankakee’s boys team finished 12th out of 12 team with a team score of 275. Geneseo won the regional title with a first place team score of 48 points. Asher Chandler earned the best individual finish for the Kays by placing 48th overall with a time of 18 minutes and 36.40 seconds.
Kankakee’s Priya Knox claimed ninth overall as an individual (20:19.90) to help lead the Kays and advance to sectionals as an individual on the girls side.
IHSA Class 3A Lockport Regional
Bradley-Bourbonnais boys team claimed second out of 11 teams with a team score of 85 to help advance to sectionals as a team. Lincoln-Way East won the regional title with 22 team points. Jeremiah Lanum led the Boilermakers with a fifth-place individual finish (15:57.50). Ethan Piper followed closely by taking seventh overall (16:06.80). Josiah Jones finished 22nd overall (17:02.80) and Alex Bonilla finished 25th (17:19.60). Brian Douglas rounded out BBCHS’ top runners by placing 26th overall (17:20.80).
Bradley-Bourbonnais girls team placed sixth overall with 169 team points to help advance to sectionals as a team. Lincoln-Way East claimed the reiognal crown with 60 team points. Madelin Mellin led the Boilermakers with a second overall individual finish (18:27.50). Mady Dykstra finished 32nd overall (21:20.70), followed by teammates Sarah Bouferrache (38th, 21:46.30), Mikayla Ryan (44th, 22:21.70) and Leslie Lovell (54th, 23:42.90).
