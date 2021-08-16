BOYS GOLF
Watseka 171, Hoopeston 198, St. Anne 222, Donovan 233, Cissna Park 248
The Warriors had a splendid start to the season, besting the Cornjerkers by 27 strokes and the rest of the field by at least 50. Jordan Schroeder's 40 was the top solo score, followed up by teammates Zach Hickman (43) and Hagen Hoy and Brayden Ketchum (44).
Tyler Balthazor's 51 led St. Anne. The Cardinals rounded their score card out with a 53 from Anthony Black, a 57 from Ryan Sirois and a 61 from Reece Curtis. Dalton Anderson shot a 54 to lead Donovan, which was rounded out by Westen Lareau (57), Griffen Walters (58) and Carter Ponton (64). The Timberwolves got scores from Colson Carley (59), Kahne Clauss (62), Brody Sluis (63) and Luke Petry (64).
Pontiac 158, Dwight 173
The Trojans hosted Monday's season-opener and fell by 15 strokes. Jack Groves and Dane Halpin each shot 41s to lead Dwight. Reid Gall shot a 45, and Will Trainor fired a 46.
GIRLS GOLF
Sandburg 170, Bradley-Bourbonnais 195
The Boilermakers opened their SouthWest Suburban Conference season with a home tilt against Sandburg at Aspen Ridge. Danica Voss' 45 led the home squad, two shots ahead of teammate Gabby Hubbs. Melanie Erickson shot a 51, and Larrigan Saindon shot a 52.
Prairie Central 194, St. Bede 229, Dwight 235
Prairie Central sailed to a smooth victory at the Dwight Country Club on Monday, and St. Bede barely edged out the host Trojans for second. Kendahl Weller led Dwight with a 50, besting teammate Sophia Anderson by one stroke. Darien Guyer shot a 62, and Mary Clare Phillips turned in a 72 to round out the top four.
